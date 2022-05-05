Khloe Kardashian’s Gym Sneakers Have Over 70k Reviews & Are On Sale For Under $50

Image Credit: SplashNews

Khloe Kardashian is always rocking some sort of sexy workout ensemble and she always tops her look off with a cool pair of sneakers. Luckily, one of her favorite pairs of gym sneakers is the adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, and believe it or not, they’re currently 31% off the retail price of $70 and they could be all yours for just $48.57, saving you $21.43.

Get the adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe here for $48.57.

The stretchy gray sneakers are super comfortable and they have a pull on closure with criss-cross laces without the ties. They’re made with breathable mesh and they have a Cloudfoam sole that makes working out easier. Aside from a Cloudfoam sole, they also have a memory foam liner that forms to your foot keeping them in place.

The sneakers come in a cool light gray material with the classic and subtle three white stripes on the sides. You can either wear them to work out or just to run errands – either way, they’re comfortable enough to wear every day. There’s a reason these sneakers have over 70,700 positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely swear by them. Once customer went so far as to write, “Comfiest shoes I have ever owned and I get so many compliments and questions about them. Great sneaker! Good for running around.”

Meanwhile, another gushed, “I am now on my 6th pair of these shoes. They are so easy with the pull on style, and so comfy. They still run a little big, so size down 1/2 size. Great deal for how awesome of a shoe they are! These are the cutest and comfiest shoes! I am usually a size 8, and I have a few other pair of Adidas CF running shoes in size 8 that are a little too big. So when I bought these I got a 7 1/2, and they fit perfect! The color is super cute, and they are so light – perfect for running. Love them – I will probably buy every color.”

You have to act fast if you want to score this great price though because this deal won’t last forever!