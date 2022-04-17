True Thompson, 4, Is Adorable In Blue Dress For Easter Egg Hunt With Cousins Including Dream, 5

The Kardashian cousins were having a blast running around trying to collect all the eggs during the extravagant Easter celebration.

An egg-cellent family affair! True Thompson and her Kardashian cousins had the time of their lives celebrating Easter at grandmother Kris Jenner‘s Hidden Hill estate on April 17. Taking to her Instagram, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable snaps and too-cute clips of her baby girl enjoying an Easter egg hunt with her relatives North and Saint WestStormi WebsterPenelope and Reign Disick, and Dream Kardashian.

In one video, Khloe follows True around on the lawn as she searches for more eggs to fill up both of her adorable bunny-shaped baskets. Already a strong independent baby girl, True needed no help in succeeding! “True, are those all your eggs?!” an astonished Khloe asked her only child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. True couldn’t even fit all her treasures in two baskets! At one point, she was seen running with her arms and her mouth filled with Easter eggs. “Are you storing them in your mouth,” Khloe hilariously inquired, as True shot past her to keep the search alive.

Another clip showed Kris’s lawn packed with kids, eggs, baskets and pastel decorations in what appeared to be an Easter-themed cyclone. True and Dream could be spotted trying their best to grab eggs before their cousins, while some of the adults helped keep control of the wild and hilarious hunt. When they weren’t searching for eggs, the cousins were back at a table coloring them with a nifty spinning tool.

Khloe was a pro at making sure to record all the details of the extravagant event, which was par for the course when it comes to any shindig thrown by the Kardashians. Earlier in the day, she showed of the impressive tablescape laid out for all the young tots, which included giant chocolate eggs with their names written on them. There were flowers, marshmallow candies and festive decorations all over. Even the napkins were folded into bunny ears! What a way to ring in Spring with an incredible outdoor celebration for the entire family!

