Chicago, True, & Dream Cuddle Together In The Cutest Kardashian Cousins Crew Selfie Of All Time

Talk about a power trio! The daughters of Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian have gathered together for a selfie — and Chicago, True and Dream look so adorable.

Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson, 3, has built-in BFFs in her cousins Chicago West, 3, and Dream Kardashian, 4. The trio, who are the daughters of Khloe and her siblings Kim Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian respectively, cuddled up together for the most adorable pics! “Are you ready for this cuteness?? I’m not!!” Khloe captioned her May 19 Instagram post, adding the hashtags, “#Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld.”

Kim’s lookalike daughter Chicago rocked a pink satin pajama set, and styled her dark hair in two little braids with pigtails. True, who recently celebrated her third birthday, wore a baby blue dress and accessorized with a silver watch and a matching, heart-shaped pendant necklace. The eldest of the trio, Dream, cut an equally adorable figure in a brown dress as she rocked plaits in her hair, and smiled while hugging her cousins.

It comes just a couple of weeks after the trio gathered to celebrated True’s big day! Proud mama Khloe revealed the theme was pink galore, and she posted a video of the setup. It included white tables covered in bright pink table coverings, paper flowers and garlands, vases of pink roses, balloon bouquets and of course, paint!

Khloe also showed off a basket full of what True and her cousins were painting: unicorns, dinosaurs and more figures that were left blank so the girls’ painting imaginations could run wild. “I want to do the mermaid!” True exclaimed, while Dream politely inquired, “Can this table be mine?” And then there was Saint West, who proudly showed off the dinosaur he was painting to his aunt Khloe.

Of course, Khloe has a lot more drama happening in her life, which is currently playing out on KUWTK! The mother-of-one, who has made it clear that she wants to give True a sibling, doubted if “surrogacy is really going to work for [her] and [Khloe’s] family” in the midseason trailer for the family’s reality show. “My thing is that I think girls need sisters. Then I would do a boy next. Like, I want the girls close in age,” Khloe said to Kim, adding, “If the girl doesn’t take, that’s because God said it wasn’t time for you to have a girl.”