Khloe Kardashian Hosts Cute Paint Party For Daughter True & Her Cousins — Watch

Khloe Kardashian threw a ‘cousin paining party’ that was attended by her daughter, True, and KarJenner kids like Chicago, Dream and Saint West. Watch all the adorable videos!

Khloe Kardashian is both the best mom and party hostess. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, threw a “cousin painting party” for her daughter True Thompson, 3, at her Calabasas mansion on May 6. Attendees included True’s cousins Chicago West, 3, Dream Kardashian, 4, and Saint West, 5! The party theme was pink galore: Khloe posted a video of the setup to her Instagram Story, which showed little white tables covered in blush pink table coverings, paper flowers and garlands, vases of pink roses, balloon bouquets and of course, the paint!

Khloe didn’t set up the paint party, but she did give a shout-out to the person responsible. “Matthew you are amazing,” the Good American co-founder gushed on her Instagram Story, although she didn’t tag a handle (Kris Jenner‘s executive assistant is Matthew Ryan, although Khloe didn’t specify which Matthew she was referring to).

Khloe proceeded to update her Instagram Story with adorable videos from the paint party. In some of these clips, True adorably applied stickers on her forehead, and Khloe wanted to join in on the fun. “Can I apply,” Khloe asked her daughter, who replied, “Umm yeah!” However, True continued to apply stickers on her own forehead, leading Khloe to tease, “That’s not me, that’s you.” To that, True simply said, “I’m not done yet…”

Khloe then revealed a basket full of what True and her cousins were painting — blank sculptures of unicorns, dinosaurs and more — and Chicago pointed to one of these, exclaiming, “I want to do the mermaid!” Meanwhile, Dream was sitting and politely inquired, “Can this table be mine?” And then there was Saint West, who proudly showed off the dinosaur he was painting to his aunt Khloe.

Instead of painting, Khloe and True had fun by pretending they were in a snack shop (dubbed “TuTu’s Treats”) the day prior. Amid all this fun time, drama is playing out in Khloe’s life on the current (and final) season of KUWTK! Khloe, who has made it clear that she wants to give True a sibling, doubted if “surrogacy is really going to work for [her] and [Khloe’s] family” in the midseason trailer that dropped on May 3.