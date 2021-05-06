Khloe Kardashian Plays In Toy Snack Shop With Daughter True, 3, In Cute New Videos — Watch

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram to share several new videos of her adorable daughter True playing with fake food and making her mom a cup of ‘coffee’ in her toy snack store.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, spent some quality time with her daughter True Thompson, 3, on May 5. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star filmed the cute tot playing with fake food in her toy snack shop, which had a sign that read, “TuTu’s Treats”, and asked her questions during the fun moment. After asking her how much fake vegetables cost, she adorably answered “two dollars.”

The doting mom went on to ask her if she could make her a cup of coffee with her fake coffee maker and cup. The sweet mini-me was happy to oblige and hilariously put some fake candy from the shop into the cup before handing it over to Khloe. “Thank you so much. How much do I owe you?” the loving parent asked. “Nothing!” True exclaimed before Khloe said, “Nothing? Even better” and showed off the pink cup, which has Disney princesses on the front.

The toy snack shop had a lot of sweet-looking treats in it as well as a checkout area that even included a fake credit card machine. True looked as happy as could be in a black and white striped outfit as she confidently explored all the treats and even made Khloe laugh at one point.

Khloe’s new videos with True come after her ex and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, 30, made headlines for taking legal action against the No Jumper podcast where model Sydney Chase, 23, claimed she “hooked up” with him behind Khloe’s back. After the episode aired, host Adam John Grandmaison claimed he edited it after he received a cease-and-desist letter from Tristan’s attorney Marty Singer.

“Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,” Adam told Page Six in a recent interview. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship.” The outlet also claimed that Sydney also received a cease-and-desist letter from Marty but she denied it on social media. She also took to TikTok to claim the last time she spoke with Tristan was the day after True’s 3rd birthday party on Apr. 12.

Khloe and Tristan broke things off in Feb. 2019 around the same time the cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods made headlines and have co-parented True since then. There have been rumors that they’ve rekindled their relationship over the last year, but haven’t confirmed anything. They have, however, openly discussed having another child together as they remain close and friendly.