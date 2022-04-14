Khloe Kardashian Reveals The ‘Hard’ Way She Learned About Tristan Thompson’s Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is revealing the hardest moment she had to endure while filming for ‘The Kardashians’ when her sister Kim broke the news to her about Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal.

In a new interview with USA Today ahead of her family’s latest reality series The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe Kardashian reflected on how she was “immune” to filming at this point, but perhaps not immune to the heartache she’s been through as of late. When asked about the most difficult moment to film for the show, Khloe admitted it was the morning she received the call from her sister Kim Kardashian about her ex and father to daughter True, 4, Tristan Thompson, and his latest scandal fathering a child with another woman.

“That was hard,” Khloe continued. “I think that was hard for me too,” Kim added, explaining how she called her sister while she was filming a workout. “Déjà vu,” Khloe quipped, likely referring to the first time she had to deal with her former beau’s cheating dramas. “I think the first time it was either Kendall [Jenner] or Kylie [Jenner] that called me. Now it’s good old Kim.”

Khloe went on to say that the pain “doesn’t get easier,” but you learn to “become more numb” to it as time goes on. “When you’re hurt so many times – your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again – there is a numbing sensation to it,” stated.

“It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal,” her big sister Kourtney Kardashian chimed in as mom Kris Jenner noted how the ordeal caught the whole family off guard. “[Such moments] are a bit shocking, but you’re not really focused on the filming of it at all until you watch it back,” she shared.

Khlow has mostly kept things low key about where she stands with her former beau after he fathered a third child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, at the end of 2021 — until now. In addition to the USA Today interview, the reality star also recently sat down with Robin Roberts for an ABC News special interview and dished on how things are going with Tristan these days. “I think he’s a great guy and a great dad, he’s just not the guy for me,” Khloe confirmed.