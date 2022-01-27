Khloe Kardashian Seemingly Calls Out Tristan’s ‘Betrayal’ After He’s Seen With Mystery Woman

Khloe Kardashian seductively posed in her car in new photos and mentioned a ‘betrayal,’ which is likely a shot at her ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, seemingly shaded her ex Tristan Thompson, 30, with a new social media post about “betrayal.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a few pics to Instagram on Thursday, January 27 that showed her looking gorgeous while posing behind the wheel inside her car. Khloe captioned the snapshots, “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.” The shady post came just days after Tristan spent time with a mystery woman at a club in Milwaukee.

Khloe was all glammed up in her new photos. She had on a stylish outfit from her sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line. She tagged makeup artist Ash K Holm and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons to credit the pair for their beauty work. Her pal Tracy Romulus seemingly agreed with her shady caption by commenting, “Facts.” Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, commented a string of black and white heart emojis.

As we previously reported, Tristan was spotted at a club in Milwaukee with a female on his lap. Footage of the NBA star was shared to TikTok by a fan named Tricia Caracoza, who claimed that Tristan tried to stop her from filming him. She said that the footage was allegedly taken on Saturday (Jan. 22) at a club after Tristan’s team, the Sacramento Kings, played against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tristan and Khloe have been broken up since spring 2021, after Tristan had sex with Texas trainer Maralee Nicols during his 30th birthday celebration. Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on December 2, and a subsequent paternity test proved that the child is indeed Tristan’s. The pro athlete publicly confirmed the paternity results on Instagram and issued an apology directly to Khloe. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he wrote.

Following Tristan’s apology, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Khloe “will never be able to trust him again.” The insider went on, “Khloe’s pain caused by Tristan is over, and she isn’t shedding another tear for him anymore. Moving forward, it is all about Tristan being a good dad to their daughter True and being there for her.”