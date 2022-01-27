Watch

Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman In The Club After Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles.
Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug. While Khloe and Tristen are kind and affectionate to each other, they probably aren't back together. Tristen has met Khloe multiple times at True's dance class and they always drive separately.
View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Tristan Thompson’s mystery woman was captured sitting on the NBA star’s lap as the pair got cozy out at a club in Milwaukee.

Tristan Thompson, 30, was caught getting cozy with a dark-haired female in a TikTok video captured by a fan named Tricia Caracoza. The footage, which was shared on Jan. 26, showed the Sacramento Kings player chatting with the mystery woman, who sat on Tristan’s lap and was dressed in all black. Tricia captioned her video, “Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash.” She also included Khloe Kardashian‘s name in her follow-up hashtags.

Saw it with my own two eyes. Zero respect for this trash. #tristanthompson #khloekardashian #garbage #fyp #elfitup

Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson at the 2016 ESPY Awards

In a second video, Tricia explained that the footage of Tristan was taken on Saturday (Jan. 22) at a club following the Sacramento Kings game against the Milwaukee Bucks. “He walks in, he sits down directly next to me, and within a few minutes I ended up recording my best friend dancing in front of me,” Tricia explained. “He saw the flashlight come on and he snatched my phone out of my hand. I have never seen a man click ‘X’ on a video so fast, thinking I was recording him.” Tricia said Tristan was likely “worried” she was recording him “because he brought a whole female with him to the club.”

Continuing her story, Tricia said that her husband noticed Tristan had her phone and took it back. The NBA star then allegedly said to the couple, “No videos please. I’ll take a picture with you if you’re a phone, but not videos.” Tricia further explained to her followers, “I wonder why he didn’t want any videos taken of him. Could it be because he just publicly apologized to Khloé Kardashian for having a baby on her while they were trying to work out their relationship and potentially get back together? That’s exactly why. Tristan Thompson is a dog,” she added.

It was business as usual for Tristan Thompson despite his personal dramas as his team the Sacramento Kings took on the LA Lakers on Tuesday night. The NBA star was on court as scheduled amid his baby drama. It comes as he admitted he fathered a baby with trainer Maralee Nichols despite being in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian last March.
Tristan Thompson arrives in a limo to attend his daughter True's dance class in Los Angeles.
Tristen Thompson was seen showing Khloe Kardashian some love as the co-parents arrived to watch their daughter True at dance class, as he placed his arm around her for a hug.

Tristan Thompson is wrong and I hope @Khloé Kardashian sees him for who he truly is. No woman deserves this. #tristanthompson #dogbehavior #fyp

As Tricia mentioned, Tristan had to publicly apologize to Khloe, 37, following his paternity drama involving Texas trainer Maralee Nicols. Tristan previously admitted to having sex with Maralee while he was still dating Khloe in March 2021, while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. Maralee gave birth to a baby boy on December 2, and a subsequent paternity test confirmed that the child is indeed Tristan’s.

Tristan & Khloe
Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian out in LA on August 17, 2018

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote in his Jan. 3 apology to the Good American founder. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry,” he added. Khloe, who shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson with Tristan, has yet to respond to her ex’s apology.