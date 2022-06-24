True Thompson, 4, & Stormi Webster, 4, Do The ‘Cutest Dance’ With Firefighters In New Video

True Thompson and Stormi Webster are on a mission to make sure firefighters know they’re appreciated! The famously adorable cousins, both four, take ice cream to Fire station 125 a few times a year, according to True’s mama Khloe Kardashian, 37. And their latest visit resulted in a dance video with the “brave” firefighters that’s almost too cute to handle! Khloe took to Instagram on Friday to share a post detailing their most recent visit to 125.

“Talk about cuteness!!!” Khloe captioned the June 24 post. “It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station. Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now. Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend. Go station 125!! Go!!!! You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!! Swipe to see the cutest dance ever and some throwback photos,” Khloe concluded the post, alongside a red heart and firetruck emojis.

The post included several shots of the famous cousins as they shopped for Thrifty brand ice cream together, then enjoyed their time at station 125 — along with some too-cute throwback photos of the babies as they visited the station. But the highlight is the short video clip in which Stormi and True lead two firefighters in a too-adorable-for-words dance! The foursome rolled their arms, waved their hands above their heads, clapped, and posed in unison to Meghan Trainor & LunchMoney Lewis song “I Love Me.”

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Mother-Daughter Photos Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Stormi and True definitely share a unique bond. Stormi was born to makeup mogul mama Kylie Jenner, now 24, and rapper Travis Scott, 31, on February 1, 2018. Shortly thereafter, True was born on April 12 of the same year to Khloe and NBA star dad Tristan Thompson, 31. Since then the adorable duo has been seen holding hands at Disneyland, dancing together at birthday parties, and of course, enjoying ice cream together.