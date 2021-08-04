See Pics

Khloé Kardashian Rocks A Crop Top While Grabbing Ice Cream With Dream, Stormi, Chicago & True

APEX/MEGA
Beating the heat! Khloé Kardashian took daughter True and nieces Dream, Stormi, and Chicago on an ice cream run in Los Angeles.

Khloé Kardashian stepped out for ice cream with daughter True, 3, and nieces Dream, 4, Stormi, 3, and Chicago, 3, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Aug. 4. Mom Kris Jenner also joined her daughter and grandchildren for the outing to popular shopping destination The Grove for a sweet treat to beat the summer heat.

Khloé Kardashian grabs ice cream with mom Kris Jenner, daughter True, and nieces Dream, Stormi, and Chicago. (APEX/MEGA)

The Good American founder, 37, wore a white crop top tank and matching pants, finishing the look with a baseball cap and sunglasses. The kiddos opted for monochromatic looks in summer shades of pastel pink and purple, with the exception of True, who rocked a black and white slip dress. Meanwhile, cousins Chicago and Stormi twinned in two top knot buns.

The cousins looked pleased with their ice cream orders upon leaving the shop. And while making their way to the frozen treats on Wednesday, a TMZ photographer approached Khloé and asked if her soon-to-be ex brother-in-law Kanye West‘s upcoming album Donda would really be released on Friday.

The reality TV star simply responded that fans would “need to ask” the rapper himself. When asked about why it was so important for her and sister Kim Kardashian to continue to be supportive of Kanye despite the impending divorce, Khloé simply responded, “He’s family.”

Khloé Kardashian grabs ice cream with mom Kris Jenner, daughter True, and nieces Dream, Stormi, and Chicago. (APEX/MEGA)

Kanye will have a second listening party for the upcoming album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia once again, where he’s been holed up to finish up the project. The rapper previously confirmed that the highly-anticipated album will drop on Friday after much delay.

During the initial listening party last month, Kim and Khloé both attended the event. Kim and Kanye’s children North, 8, Saint5, Chicago, and Psalm, 2, were also in attendance to support their famous dad. A source previously told HollywoodLife that Kim has been looking to her sisters, including Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, for guidance on co-parenting amid the divorce.

“Kim is trying her very best to mend any gaps with Kanye,” the source said. “She tries very hard to speak with him but every day is a different story. She’d love to get to a place where they can spend more time together as a family like Kourtney does with Scott [Disick] or Travis [Scott] and Kylie.”

The insider added that her attendance at the listening party could be a “huge step forward for them both,” explaining, “She’s willing to do anything to get them to the best place as possible for the sake of the kids. That’s her primary concern.”