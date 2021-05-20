Kim Kardashian Throws Son Psalm A Lavish 2nd Birthday Party & Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Seen

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her son Psalm West’s second birthday with a cute construction-themed party.

Kim Kardashian, 40, should just become an official party planner because she throws some pretty amazing birthday bashes. Want proof? Take a look at these new photos of Psalm West‘s recent construction-themed party and you’ll see what we mean.

Little Psalm celebrated his second birthday on May 9, and it looks like Kim celebrated with a fun-filled party that featured a giant yellow excavator, heavy duty construction equipment, a piñata, a two-tiered cake and more.

While rocking a black tank top bodysuit with black joggers and a pair of sneakers on May 8, Kim also posed for a few photos with her kids — Psalm, 2, Chicago, 3, Saint, 5, and North, 7 — all of whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West. But as you can see in the pictures, it doesn’t appear as though Kanye attended the party. Their kids sure do appear happy, though, and that’s what truly matters, right?

Psalm’s construction-themed party even featured a large sandbox filled with building equipment, and Saint appeared to have fun with his little brother in that. Meanwhile, Chicago could be seen cuddling with mommy as she watched her siblings have fun with each other.

As for North — she can be seen in a few of the photos above, pushing large inflatable bumper balls with other kids inside. The party, which took place at Kim’s Calabasas mansion, featured an obstacle course for the kids in attendance to play on. Guests could also grab a hard hat “for safety,” before heading off to the custom slime making station. Yes, a slime making station, where the kids could choose between various scents and colors. So cool!

Kim and Kanye, who wed in late May 2014, ended their nearly seven-year marriage earlier this year.