Kim Kardashian Wishes Her ‘Baby’ Psalm A Happy 2nd Birthday & More Sweet Tributes — See Pics

Happy birthday Psalm West! Kim Kardashian’s youngest son celebrated his second birthday on Mother’s Day, and members of the KarJenner clan paid tribute to him.

Not only is mom-of-four Kim Kardashian, 40, celebrating Mother’s Day on May 9, but it’s also her youngest son Psalm West‘s second birthday! The KKW Beauty mogul paid tribute to the littlest member of her brood with an adorable IG pic, and a touching message. “My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together,” she began. “He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad.”

She continued, “He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!” Kim also shares North West, 7, Saint West, 5, and Chicago West, 3, with her estranged rapper husband Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February.

While it’s not clear whether he spent the day with the family, Psalm’s grandma Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to pay tribute on his big day. “Happy Birthday to my youngest grandchild!!! My beautiful, precious Psalm who is the light of our lives!!!” she captioned a carousel post, featuring a series of pics of her holding to sweet toddler. “Thank you little Psalmy for bringing such magical joy into our lives with your amazing smile and laughter and your sweet personality! Your tender spirit brightens every day!!!”

Kris also joked that he was the “best scooter driver” she had ever seen. “Being your Grandmother is my greatest gift and I love you more than you will ever know!!!” she concluded. The newly-minted two-year-old also celebrated the big day with a backyard party, attended by all of his cousins. Khloé Kardashian gave fans a sneak peeks, posting a clip that showed him playing with a festive piñata, and jumping on a bouncy castle with his cousin True Thompson.

Fans of the Kardashian clan would know Psalm’s parents are still going through a divorce, after Kim filed in February 2021. The couple had been married for more than six years, tying the knot on May 24, 2014 — after they first began dating in April 2012.