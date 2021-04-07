See Pics

Kim Kardashian & Her ‘Forever’ Twin, Daughter Chicago, 3, Wear Matching Black Swimsuits

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West touch down in Miami after their 'make or break' vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their private jet left Punta Cana’s private airfield early Sunday morning. There have been no reports as yeton the state of their marriage although rapper Kanye did post a happy family video at the end of last week. In the short clip, West, 43, clad in a hockey jersey, sings what seems to be a snippet from Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” before hopping out of the golf cart he was riding in and dancing alongside it. Kardashian, who seems to be filming, can be heard laughing in the background. There have been no other sightings of the couple who went to extreme lengths not to be seen during the seven-day trip. They stayed in the luxurious Villa Tartaruga at the exclusive Puntacana Resort & Club. Sources say the rapper "suggested they take a family trip together" amid their marital crisis, which saw Kanye, 43, claim he'd been trying to divorce Kim, 39, for two years back in July. Kim and Kanye's marital problems became public knowledge after the rapper shared private details of their life during his presidential rally in July, including the claim that they considered aborting North. Their make or break vacation comes amid claims North would prefer to live with her dad rather than mom Kim. The couple also shares four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm. After Kanye’s meltdown, where he received visitors ranging from Justin Bieber to Dave Chappelle, West visited a Wyoming hospital after he and Kardashian were seen locked in an intense discussion in a parked car. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kim and Kanye. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693381_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children Chicago and Saint West, seen trying to put on brave faces by playing with each other at Holmby Park in Beverly Hills. While the kids enjoyed driving around in an orange Lamborghini mechanical car, it was obvious that something heavy was on their minds.Pictured: Chicago West, Saint WestBACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Proudly Enjoys Mommy Duty with her 3 Kids in NYC while Kanye Prepares to Release his New Gospel Album. She left Cipriani in Soho with BFF FoodGod and her three mini-me's , Chicago, North and Saint Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West,Saint West,Chicago West Ref: SPL5119229 290919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kim Kardashian Seen With All Her Children, Before Getting Psalm, Chicago And Saint Baptized In Armenia Pictured: North West,Saint West,Chicago West,Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5120835 071019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Kim Kardashian has always claimed daughter Chicago is her mini-me, and is showing off how much they look alike by twinning in black swimwear.

As daughter North resembles her dad Kanye West more as she ages, Kim Kardashian has maintained that their second daughter Chicago is a mini version of herself. The 40-year-old showed off the how much they look alike in new Instagram photos from Kim’s tropical getaway with her four children by her estranged husband. Kim and three-year-old Chi twinned in matching swimsuits featuring black boy-short style bottoms and halter tops, though Kim’s was cut in a monokini style top. Both of their swimsuits featured tiny, glittery silver lining around the necklines, waists and bottoms.

Kim held a smiling Chi in her arms in the first photo, which showed the mother and daughter in profile. In the second snapshot, they faced the camera and the resemblance became more apparent. Chi has her mom’s similar warm eyes, eyebrow shape and kind smile. Kim captioned the set of Apr. 7 photos with Chicago, “My twin forever.”

In a third photo, Chi was still in her mom’s arms and seen looking over her shoulder with a sweet smile on her face, as Kim leaned in to whisper something in her ear that made her laugh. The little cutie had her hair pulled up in several cute top knots in all of the photos, while mom Kim’s long brunette locks flowed loose in the ocean breeze.

Kim Kardashian and Chicago West
Kim Kardashian leaves a Sunday Service with her look-alike daughter Chicago West on Sept. 29, 2019. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim has shared throwback photos of herself as a teen to IG where fans have gushed over how much Kim and Chi are “twins.” In a Feb. 29, 2020 post, Kim shared her ninth grade yearbook photo and followers commented on how her nearly makeup free face looked so much like her youngest daughter. Even sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, commented, “Omg!!!!!! You and chi are literal twins,” while chief marketing officer for KKW Brands Tracy Romulus added “Chi Chi is your twin!!!!!”

Tracy and her family are actually on vacation with close pal Kim. She shared an IG photo of her daughter Ryan playing in the sand with North (seen above), who is now sporting extra long braids. Meanwhile Kim posted a snapshot of son Saint West, 5, sitting next to Tracy’s daughter Remi on a bench with the cutest caption, reading “Saint and Remi are best friends who fight like an old married couple! Saint gave me a kiss and said mom I will only kiss you forever until I get married and I said who are you gonna marry Sainty?!?! And he said definitely NOT Remi LOL.” This has got to be the best “spring break” for Kim, getting to spend quality time with her four kids and close pals, while at the same time finding out she’s officially a billionaire.