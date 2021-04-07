Kim Kardashian & Her ‘Forever’ Twin, Daughter Chicago, 3, Wear Matching Black Swimsuits

Kim Kardashian has always claimed daughter Chicago is her mini-me, and is showing off how much they look alike by twinning in black swimwear.

As daughter North resembles her dad Kanye West more as she ages, Kim Kardashian has maintained that their second daughter Chicago is a mini version of herself. The 40-year-old showed off the how much they look alike in new Instagram photos from Kim’s tropical getaway with her four children by her estranged husband. Kim and three-year-old Chi twinned in matching swimsuits featuring black boy-short style bottoms and halter tops, though Kim’s was cut in a monokini style top. Both of their swimsuits featured tiny, glittery silver lining around the necklines, waists and bottoms.

Kim held a smiling Chi in her arms in the first photo, which showed the mother and daughter in profile. In the second snapshot, they faced the camera and the resemblance became more apparent. Chi has her mom’s similar warm eyes, eyebrow shape and kind smile. Kim captioned the set of Apr. 7 photos with Chicago, “My twin forever.”

In a third photo, Chi was still in her mom’s arms and seen looking over her shoulder with a sweet smile on her face, as Kim leaned in to whisper something in her ear that made her laugh. The little cutie had her hair pulled up in several cute top knots in all of the photos, while mom Kim’s long brunette locks flowed loose in the ocean breeze.

Kim has shared throwback photos of herself as a teen to IG where fans have gushed over how much Kim and Chi are “twins.” In a Feb. 29, 2020 post, Kim shared her ninth grade yearbook photo and followers commented on how her nearly makeup free face looked so much like her youngest daughter. Even sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, commented, “Omg!!!!!! You and chi are literal twins,” while chief marketing officer for KKW Brands Tracy Romulus added “Chi Chi is your twin!!!!!”

Tracy and her family are actually on vacation with close pal Kim. She shared an IG photo of her daughter Ryan playing in the sand with North (seen above), who is now sporting extra long braids. Meanwhile Kim posted a snapshot of son Saint West, 5, sitting next to Tracy’s daughter Remi on a bench with the cutest caption, reading “Saint and Remi are best friends who fight like an old married couple! Saint gave me a kiss and said mom I will only kiss you forever until I get married and I said who are you gonna marry Sainty?!?! And he said definitely NOT Remi LOL.” This has got to be the best “spring break” for Kim, getting to spend quality time with her four kids and close pals, while at the same time finding out she’s officially a billionaire.