Kim Kardashian Posts Her ‘7th Grade Coolness’ Yearbook Photo & Fans Think She’s Chicago’s Twin

Kim Kardashian shared a cute pic of herself looking serious in a studious outfit from when she was in 7th grade and fans were quick to compare her beauty to her two-year-old daughter Chicago’s.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was gorgeous even as a 7th grader and she proved she also looks just like her youngest daughter Chicago, 2, in a new pic from that era of her life. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Apr. 11 to share the stunning photo, which is taken straight out of her school yearbook, and in it, she can be seen giving the camera a serious look while wearing a black blazer over a white top. Her long dark hair is down and she has on a black choker style necklace on. “7th grade coolness,” the brunette beauty captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for fans to share their opinions on the throwback pic and many of them compared her to Chicago. “Chicago,” one fan simply wrote while another wrote, “Chicago face all day.” A third seemed to think she looked not only Chicago but her oldest daughter North, 6. “You look like North & Chi here!!,” the fan responded.

Kim’s latest pic isn’t the only throwback pic that’s caused her fans to tell her she looks like little Chicago. On Feb. 28, Kim posted a pic from her high school yearbook in which she had shorter hair and wore a black polo shirt and it brought on the same response from followers. Since the bundle of joy has been compared to her mom since her birth, it’s no surprise that these look-alike pics would keep coming up and we’re loving it!

When Kim isn’t wowing fans with her similar features to her baby girl, she’s dressing both of her daughters alike so they can look like twins too. Back on Dec. 8, she shared an adorable pic of North and Chicago matching in tank tops, denim shorts, and sneakers along with the same two buns hairstyle and it proved just how much the sisters can also look like twins.