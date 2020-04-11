See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Posts Her ‘7th Grade Coolness’ Yearbook Photo & Fans Think She’s Chicago’s Twin

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian takes North for ice cream Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5003783 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West and North West Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
Kim Kardashian and North West rock matching sunglasses as they step out on her 5th birthday in NYC Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West Ref: SPL5004010 150618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jawad Elatab / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Reality star Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West are seen leaving their hotel in New York, NY. The mother and daughter are seen looking casually chic in bright pink and green while holding hands. Trousers ‚Äì Balenciaga ‚ÄòCosmetic‚Äô - ¬£1795 Trainers ‚Äì Yeezy Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West Ref: SPL5029081 290918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Kim Kardashian shared a cute pic of herself looking serious in a studious outfit from when she was in 7th grade and fans were quick to compare her beauty to her two-year-old daughter Chicago’s.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was gorgeous even as a 7th grader and she proved she also looks just like her youngest daughter Chicago, 2, in a new pic from that era of her life. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Apr. 11 to share the stunning photo, which is taken straight out of her school yearbook, and in it, she can be seen giving the camera a serious look while wearing a black blazer over a white top. Her long dark hair is down and she has on a black choker style necklace on. “7th grade coolness,” the brunette beauty captioned the photo.

It didn’t take long for fans to share their opinions on the throwback pic and many of them compared her to Chicago. “Chicago,” one fan simply wrote while another wrote, “Chicago face all day.” A third seemed to think she looked not only Chicago but her oldest daughter North, 6. “You look like North & Chi here!!,” the fan responded.

Kim’s latest pic isn’t the only throwback pic that’s caused her fans to tell her she looks like little Chicago. On Feb. 28, Kim posted a pic from her high school yearbook in which she had shorter hair and wore a black polo shirt and it brought on the same response from followers. Since the bundle of joy has been compared to her mom since her birth, it’s no surprise that these look-alike pics would keep coming up and we’re loving it!

View this post on Instagram

7th grade coolness

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

When Kim isn’t wowing fans with her similar features to her baby girl, she’s dressing both of her daughters alike so they can look like twins too. Back on Dec. 8, she shared an adorable pic of North and Chicago matching in tank tops, denim shorts, and sneakers along with the same two buns hairstyle and it proved just how much the sisters can also look like twins.