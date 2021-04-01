Kim Kardashian Rocks A Bikini As She Snuggles Daughter Chicago, 3, Amid Kanye Divorce Drama

Kim Kardashian is focusing on being a loving mom to her kids amid her split from Kanye West. She took them on a ‘spring break’ getaway with lots of cuddles.

Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West 43, on Feb. 19, 2021, she’s been diligent on Instagram about showing how loved and happy their four children are. She took her brood on a tropical getaway, and shared a precious photos cuddling sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, as well as daughter Chicago 3, while laying in a lounger next to a pool. In the first photo, the bikini clad beauty had her arms around Chi, who had crawled atop her mom’s chest for a big snuggle.

Saint — who is now rocking long braids — laid at the bottom of the lounger and wrapped his entire body around Kim’s right leg, laying his head on her knee. Psalm stood to Kim’s left, looking like he was trying to figure out how to get in on all of the affection, as his older siblings were dominating his mom’s attention.

In the second snapshot, Saint was sitting up and looking at his mommy, while Psalm managed to edge himself onto the lounger. In the third photo, Kim could be seen giving an orange swimsuit clad Chi a heartwarming kiss on the lips.

A long, neatly trimmed green lawn could be seen behind Kim, with turquoise waters off in the distance. Palm trees blew in the ocean breeze, as it appeared Kim was in paradise for her getaway with her kids. The SKIMS founder wrote in the caption, “Mom life on vacay” and added the hashtag #SpringBreak.

Kim and her kids have total privacy wherever they are. The 40-year-old shared several Instagram stories videos the same day of a gorgeous white sand beach that stretched as far as the eye could see. There wasn’t a soul on it, nor was there anyone in the gorgeous clear blue waters. It appeared to be either the Caribbean — Kim loves the Turks and Caicos, where she took her kids in Feb. 2021 — or possibly Tahiti, which was Kim’s choice for her 40th birthday getaway in Oct. 2020.

Kim already shared a photo of the three kids dressed in matching vacation clothes on March 30. It showed Saint and Psalm in white t-shirts with peach colored shorts, while Chi looked so pretty in a peach sleeveless top with a matching, patterned mermaid-style skirt. All three kids wore their dad Kanye’s Yeezy brand shoes, with Chi and Saint in Yeezy slides, while Psalm appeared to be rocking the foam runners. It’s unclear where Kim and Kanye’s oldest daughter North, 7, has been in the photos. Maybe she’s feeling a little camera shy….though that’s rarely been the case with the very outgoing child.