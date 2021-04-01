See Pics

Kim Kardashian Rocks A Bikini As She Snuggles Daughter Chicago, 3, Amid Kanye Divorce Drama

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West touch down in Miami after their 'make or break' vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their private jet left Punta Cana’s private airfield early Sunday morning. There have been no reports as yeton the state of their marriage although rapper Kanye did post a happy family video at the end of last week. In the short clip, West, 43, clad in a hockey jersey, sings what seems to be a snippet from Rebecca Black’s “Friday,” before hopping out of the golf cart he was riding in and dancing alongside it. Kardashian, who seems to be filming, can be heard laughing in the background. There have been no other sightings of the couple who went to extreme lengths not to be seen during the seven-day trip. They stayed in the luxurious Villa Tartaruga at the exclusive Puntacana Resort & Club. Sources say the rapper "suggested they take a family trip together" amid their marital crisis, which saw Kanye, 43, claim he'd been trying to divorce Kim, 39, for two years back in July. Kim and Kanye's marital problems became public knowledge after the rapper shared private details of their life during his presidential rally in July, including the claim that they considered aborting North. Their make or break vacation comes amid claims North would prefer to live with her dad rather than mom Kim. The couple also shares four-year-old son Saint, two-year-old daughter Chicago and one-year-old son Psalm. After Kanye’s meltdown, where he received visitors ranging from Justin Bieber to Dave Chappelle, West visited a Wyoming hospital after he and Kardashian were seen locked in an intense discussion in a parked car. 09 Aug 2020 Pictured: Kim and Kanye. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA693381_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children Chicago and Saint West, seen trying to put on brave faces by playing with each other at Holmby Park in Beverly Hills. While the kids enjoyed driving around in an orange Lamborghini mechanical car, it was obvious that something heavy was on their minds.Pictured: Chicago West, Saint WestBACKGRID USA 7 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian Proudly Enjoys Mommy Duty with her 3 Kids in NYC while Kanye Prepares to Release his New Gospel Album. She left Cipriani in Soho with BFF FoodGod and her three mini-me's , Chicago, North and Saint Pictured: Kim Kardashian,North West,Saint West,Chicago West Ref: SPL5119229 290919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kim Kardashian Seen With All Her Children, Before Getting Psalm, Chicago And Saint Baptized In Armenia Pictured: North West,Saint West,Chicago West,Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5120835 071019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Kim Kardashian is focusing on being a loving mom to her kids amid her split from Kanye West. She took them on a ‘spring break’ getaway with lots of cuddles.

Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West 43, on Feb. 19, 2021, she’s been diligent on Instagram about showing how loved and happy their four children are. She took her brood on a tropical getaway, and shared a precious photos cuddling sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, as well as daughter Chicago 3, while laying in a lounger next to a pool. In the first photo, the bikini clad beauty had her arms around Chi, who had crawled atop her mom’s chest for a big snuggle.

Saint — who is now rocking long braids — laid at the bottom of the lounger and wrapped his entire body around Kim’s right leg, laying his head on her knee. Psalm stood to Kim’s left, looking like he was trying to figure out how to get in on all of the affection, as his older siblings were dominating his mom’s attention.

In the second snapshot, Saint was sitting up and looking at his mommy, while Psalm managed to edge himself onto the lounger. In the third photo, Kim could be seen giving an orange swimsuit clad Chi a heartwarming kiss on the lips.

A long, neatly trimmed green lawn could be seen behind Kim, with turquoise waters off in the distance. Palm trees blew in the ocean breeze, as it appeared Kim was in paradise for her getaway with her kids. The SKIMS founder wrote in the caption, “Mom life on vacay” and added the hashtag #SpringBreak.

Kim Kardashian and Chicago West
Kim Kardashian has always referred to her look-alike daughter Chicago West as her mini-me. Photo credit: BACKGRID.

Kim and her kids have total privacy wherever they are. The 40-year-old shared several Instagram stories videos the same day of a gorgeous white sand beach that stretched as far as the eye could see. There wasn’t a soul on it, nor was there anyone in the gorgeous clear blue waters. It appeared to be either the Caribbean — Kim loves the Turks and Caicos, where she took her kids in Feb. 2021 — or possibly Tahiti, which was Kim’s choice for her 40th birthday getaway in Oct. 2020.

Kim already shared a photo of the three kids dressed in matching vacation clothes on March 30. It showed Saint and Psalm in white t-shirts with peach colored shorts, while Chi looked so pretty in a peach sleeveless top with a matching, patterned mermaid-style skirt. All three kids wore their dad Kanye’s Yeezy brand shoes, with Chi and Saint in Yeezy slides, while Psalm appeared to be rocking the foam runners. It’s unclear where Kim and Kanye’s oldest daughter North, 7, has been in the photos. Maybe she’s feeling a little camera shy….though that’s rarely been the case with the very outgoing child.