North West, 7, Uses Mom Kim’s Phone To Take Cute Selfie & Shares Best Advice To Make The World Better

North West took the sweetest selfie and shared her thoughts on what she would do to make ‘the world a better place’ for the upcoming issue of CR Fashion Book! See her adorable pic here!

North West is ready to bring some happiness and joy back into the world. The adorable seven-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took the sweetest selfie later shared by CR Fashion Book on October 7. In the pic, little North simply gazed at the camera while sporting a fuzzy gray jacket and a silver necklace, which read ‘Lil Cardi.’ North’s long, natural hair cascaded past her shoulders and the youngster looked like the perfect combination of her two famous parents!

“POV: You’re Kim’s phone,” the official CR Fashion Book Instagram account began the caption. Then, the account shared the endearing piece of advice that North told the outlet in order to help the world be better. “I would make everybody love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs,” the outlet quoted the sweet seven-year-old. “North West offers her solution for making the world a better place in the upcoming issue of CR hitting newsstands this Friday,” the caption concluded from the outlet, teasing more for fans to read this Friday, October 9!

For her part, Kim couldn’t have been more proud of her eldest! She shared the image twice on her own Instagram story, and totally gushed about her daughter by adding a blushing emoji with a slew of hearts. Of course, being proud of her kiddos is nothing new for the successful mogul and star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim regularly gushes about her four children, including son Saint West, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 1. On the September 24 episode of KUWTK, fans got to see just how proud Kim was of North after she sang at Kanye’s Paris Fashion Week show. “I had no idea what the fashion show was going to look like in itself,” Kim explained in her confessional.

“And when Kanye asked North, ‘Do you want to sing?’ the nerves that I have now….I mean, I see her at Sunday Service, but to do something on her own in front of all these people for the first time…she’s never even been up on a stage to practice! To see her up there, my nerves…I honestly started crying.”

The mother-of-four truly couldn’t contain her joy, and continued to tell viewers just how “proud” she was of her daughter. “I’m so proud at how confident she is. She obviously gets that from her dad. It just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything. That was so much fun for me to see. She’s fearless and I love that about her and I’m just such a proud mom.”