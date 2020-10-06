Kim Kardashian Confesses She Cried ‘All Weekend’ After Announcing ‘KUWTK’s Ending: It Was ‘Emotional’

Even though Kim Kardashian seemed strong when she broke the news that ‘KUWTK’ was ending after 20 seasons, she said that the family’s decision left her crying for days.

Kim Kardashian says she couldn’t stop crying after her family made the emotion decision that their upcoming 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will be the series finale for the E! reality show. It was the 39-year-old who made the stunning announced to the world on Sept. 8, 2020. While her Instagram post was full of gratitude and positivity for what the show had brought to the fam for 14 years, the decision to end the show left her a total wreck.

“Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day,” Kim told the new issue of Grazia magazine “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone,” she revealed, adding that, “It was just a really emotional decision.”

Even though at the time of the announcement it seemed like the KKW Beauty founder’s sister Khloe was taking it the hardest, posting the family’s message originally shared by Kim and writing in the caption, “I’m too emotional to fully express myself at the moment. My sappy post will come soon.” But Kim says that because of the outpouring of love that they got from fans, Khloe ended up being the voice of reason, telling everyone “It’s not like we’re dead. We’re still here.’”

Kim revealed that the family hasn’t shot their final confessionals, telling the publication how hard it is going to be. “Can you imagine? I’m going to just be crying the whole time,” she admitted. But she has asked to keep one memento from her years of filming the show, and that is her personalized microphone pack.

The mother of four wrote in her Sept. 8 Instagram announcement to their “amazing fans” that “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

She added that, “Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”