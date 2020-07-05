Kylie Jenner Strikes Fierce Pose In A Liquid Gold Dress, Long Side Braid, & Yeezy Slides

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to promise her fans that she’d ‘be back soon’ while sharing a stunning photo of herself looking like a gorgeous princess posing on a sofa bed.

Kylie Jenner, 22, is looking absolutely flawless in her latest Instagram pic! The makeup mogul posed on a white sofa bed in the snapshot while wearing a dark gold sleeveless dress that had a halter-style top and a pair of gray Yeezy slip-on sandal-style shoes that let her bright yellow nail polish peek through. She also had her long dark hair in a side braid and accessorized with bright gold bracelets on one wrist.

“be back soon,” Kylie captioned the pic, not going into detail about exactly what she meant. Her fans quickly followed up though with various responses in the comments section of the glorious post. “You’re so cute,” one fan wrote while another admitted they “admired” her “a lot.” “You are perfect,” a third gushed.

In addition to her eye-catching pic, Kylie shared a video of herself wearing the same look on her Instagram story. She was filming the footage herself and after panning over her face, she panned over to her surroundings, which were a bunch of outside rocks that looked like she could be in Wyoming, where her family often spends time when they want to get away from their public life in California.

Kylie’s latest photo comes just five days after she made headlines for posting a video that showed the new tattoo she got in honor of her two-year-old daughter Stormi. In the clip, Kylie can be seen hanging out with makeup artist Ariel Tejada as she stretches her arm out to film. The tattoo, which read 4:43, the same time Stormi was born, was noticeable on her forearm.

It’s always fun seeing Kylie’s various posts on the daily. We look forward to seeing what else she chooses to share this summer in the near future!