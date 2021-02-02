Khloe Kardashian Sunbathes In Sexy Metallic Bikini On Girls’ Trip With Her Sisters & Kids

After returning home from a trip to Turks & Caicos with her sisters, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a shameless bikini shot of herself.

Khloe Kardashian is heating up Instagram with her latest bikini pic. The photo, which was taken on a trip to Turks & Caicos, featured the 36-year-old sunbathing on a lounge chair in a metallic bikini. Her back is arched in the perfect pose, with the sun glistening down on her golden skin. “I have been looking everywhere and literally I can’t find one f*** to give,” Khloe wrote. “I’m exhausted.”

The Turks & Caicos getaway was a girls’ trip for Stormi Webster’s third birthday. Kylie Jenner flew her sisters — Khloe, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian — and their daughters to the tropical location to celebrate Stormi’s milestone. All of the ladies shared sizzling pics on Instagram from the weekend trip. Meanwhile, Kim also posted the CUTEST pics of cousins Stormi, Chicago West, True Thompson and Dream Kardashian in their matching one-piece swimsuits.

Meanwhile, the fun didn’t stop when the family got home. On Stormi’s actual birthday, Feb. 1, Kylie threw a party to continue the celebrations. Of course, with coronavirus still spreading, the bash was limited to family only, and wasn’t nearly as big as Stormi’s first two birthday parties. However, Kylie still went all-out with a giant inflatable of Stormi’s head, a dessert bar, crafts section, food trucks and more.

Khloe received quite the warm welcome when she got home from Turks & Caicos, as she was greeted by a room full of balloons from Tristan Thompson. Khloe and Tristan are currently spending some time apart, as he’s been living in Boston to play for the Celtics during the 2021 NBA season. However, he made sure to let Khloe and True know that they were on his mind with his beautiful WELCOME HOME decorations!

Although Khloe and Tristan have not commented on their relationship status in recent months, all signs point to them being back together. Khloe even skipped Christmas with her family so that she and True could spend the holiday in Boston with the NBA star. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which was filmed over the summer and aired in 2020, Khloe admitted that she was in a good place with Tristan, who she broke up with in Jan. 2019 after he was caught kissing Jordyn Woods. However, at the time, she wasn’t ready to dive back into a relationship with him just yet. We’ll have to see how things have progressed when the show returns for a final season in March!