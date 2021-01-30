See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Rocks Sheer Blue Dress & Tristan Thompson Leaves A Flirty Comment — See Pic

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Cassie Gill
Evening/Weekend Editor

Khloe Kardashian struck a pose for photographer Kylie Jenner! The sisters appeared to be on a tropical getaway with Kim.

Work, Khloe Kardashian, work! The 36-year-old looked like an absolute bombshell in photos taken by sister Kylie Jenner, 23, on a tropical vacation. Khloe looked so glam in a super sheer blue mini dress with long sleeves, showing off her nude colored swimsuit underneath. She posed against a perfectly lit beige wall for the snap, amplifying her sun-kissed makeup and glossy lips. The Good American founder kept her brunette hair back in a sleek bun in the Jan. 30th photos.

She simply captioned the photo with a evil eye emoji, likely a nod to her blue outfit. The ancient Greek symbol is believed to protect against negative energy by reflecting an ‘evil’ glare back at the person who may be giving it. Khloe has long been a fan of the talisman, rocking her bold evil eye bracelet on and off over the years. Ex Tristan Thompson, 29, left an ultra-flirty comment on the sexy snaps, including three heart eye emojis, hearts and a fire symbol.

Tristan Thompson comments on Khloe Kardashian’s post. (Instagram/Khloe Kardashian)

Her sister Kylie posted “yesss just yes,” while Kourtney Kardashian, 41, hilariously wrote “SUZANNE!!!!” The comment is in reference to actress-turned-fitness guru Suzanne Somers, 74, which is part of a long running joke between the sisters: at the gym, Khloe’s nickname is Suzanne, while Kourt’s is Jane — as in Jane Fonda. “I’m not sure how we decided who was whom but Kourtney’s Jane Fonda and I’m Suzanne Somers,” Khloe said of the ’80s-inspired nicknames in a 2017 video on her app. “We came up with this when we started working out together because we felt like fitness gurus in our own right,” she added.

Kourtney Kardashian made an inside joke when comment on Khloe’s photo. (Instagram/Khloe Kardashian)

It’s unclear where Khloe and Kylie currently are, but they appear to be joined by Kim Kardashian, 40, as well. The SKIMS founder posted a sweet snap of herself and daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, as she soaked up the sunshine on Saturday, Jan. 30. Notably, Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster celebrates her 3rd birthday on Monday, Feb. 1.

It’s unlikely that Tristan has joined the KarJenner clan on the trip due to the NBA’s strict quarantine rules since resuming games. The Boston Celtic is scheduled to play three games in the next week, including one tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers. In a newly dropped trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan — who have yet to officially say or confirm that their romance has been rekindled — discussed the possibility of having a second baby. “I just think it’s now time to have another kid,” she tells the dad of her daughter True Thompson, 2.