Khloe Kardashian Returns From Girls’ Trip To Find Sweet ‘Welcome Home’ Surprise From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to thank Tristan Thompson while posting a series of pics showing off the surprise balloons and flowers her got her.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, came home from her girls’ trip in Turks and Caicos with her sisters to a sweet surprise from Tristan Thompson, 29, and she shared the moment with her Instagram followers. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a video clip as well as eye-catching photos of a large balloon display in her home that included rose gold-colored balloons of all different sizes and ones spelling out “WELCOME HOME.” There was also a bouquet of pink roses in a white vase sitting on a table.

“Thank you TT,” Khloe wrote in a caption over one of the gorgeous pics.

The nice surprise comes after the Boston Celtics player left a flirty comment on two of Khloe’s Instagram pics from her recent getaway. In them, she was wearing a long-sleeved sheer blue dress and had her long locks pulled back and up into a high bun. The dad of her daughter True, 2, replied to the post with a series of emojis, including three heart-eyed faces, three red hearts, and two fire sparks.

It’s not clear whether or not Khloe and Tristan are back together romantically, but the latter’s latest actions definitely prove he’s still got love for the reality star. Since Tristan’s been living in Boston due to his contract with the Celtics, he’s been away from Khloe and True a lot of the time so his latest surprise was a kind gesture that shows she’s on his mind. It seems he may be on hers too.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hold hands during a previous outing. (MEGA)

During a Keeping Up with the Kardashians trailer, which dropped on Jan. 28, Khloe could be seen telling Tristan that she wants another kid. “I just think it’s now time to have another kid,” she tells him in the clip, which can be seen here. Tristan’s response wasn’t shown but he did give her a thoughtful look after she made the big confession.

As fans await Tristan’s answer on the 20th and final season of KUWTK, which premieres in March, they can look back on when the basketball star actually indicated he wanted to reconcile with Khloe in a Nov. episode of the series. After he admitted his hope, Khloe was sure to let him and viewers of the show know that although she notices a positive change in him, she wants to take things slow.

“I have seen so much growth and so much change in Tristan, which I am so grateful for,” she said in a confessional on the show. “But I will say, right now I’m giving the best that I can give and trying. I feel like we’re in a good place and there’s progression and some forward momentum.”