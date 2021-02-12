Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner Slay In Red Lingerie For Sexy SKIMs Valentine’s Day Looks

Kim Kardashian has recruited her little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner for her latest SKIMS campaign! The trio looked gorgeous in bright red lingerie.

Trust Kim Kardashian to take it up a notch for Valentine’s Day! The business mogul enlisted the help of her gorgeous younger sisters, Kylie Jenner, 23, and Kendall Jenner, 25, for her new SKIMS campaign — and the trio stunned in sexy red lingerie. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars posed for a series of promotional images ahead of the February 14 launch of Kim’s SKIMS Fits Everybody collection, and fans were given their first look at the undergarments. “Get ready for our hottest drop yet,” Kim captioned her Instagram post, which was captured by photographer, Sandy Kim. The photos and videos showed the three sisters posing on a pink podium, along with a clip of Kim eating whipped cream in a low cut bra.

Kim also shared clips to her Instagram Story of herself getting her hair and makeup done, while Kendall could be seen in the background. “Look at that perfect human being. Like what? How can I do a shoot with her?” Kim said of her supermodel sis. “Remind me to never do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall … It’s insane how perfect she is.” The runway model also shared some of her own behind the scenes photos, including a mirror selfie while rocking the red lingerie. “vday is coming. BTS from @skims,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, baby sis Kylie also shared a slow motion video of herself eating cake while rocking a matching red set from the new collection. “@skims sexiest collection yet,” the mother-of-one wrote in the caption. Along with her SKIMS collections, Kim has also been promoting her new KKW Beauty drops, and eagle eyed fans noticed she was wearing her wedding ring in new snaps for her upcoming Matte Honey collection. The mom-of-four took to Instagram on February 5 to share a series of pics from her new campaign, amid rumors she was estranged from her rapper husband Kanye West, 43. The reality star posed in a nude lingerie set and slicked her raven tresses back, as she donned a golden brown makeup look.