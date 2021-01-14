Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy SKIMs Spandex Shorts & Crop Top & Poses On All Fours In New Photo

As rumors swirl about the state of her marriage to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian got fans talking for a much different reason with her sexy new SKIMs pic.

There’s nothing wrong with a little self-promotion, and Kim Kardashian is doing just that with her latest Instagram pic. The reality star loves sharing shots of herself wearing clothing from her SKIMs collection, and on Jan. 13, she shared a photo of herself — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — in a pair of the brand’s spandex shorts. The tight, high-waisted shorts were paired with a crop top, and Kim showed off the look while posing on top of a chair.

Kim has made major headlines in recent weeks amidst reports that she’s preparing to file for divorce from Kanye West. However, she has steered clear of addressing the rumors herself. Instead, she’s continued to post sexy pictures on her Instagram page and story, including several shots of herself in various SKIMs looks.

After years of being friends, Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012, following her split from Kris Humphries. At the end of the year, Kanye announced that they were expecting their first child together, and their daughter, North West, was born in June 2013. Kanye proposed that fall, and the two got married in a lavish Italian wedding in May 2014. Their son, Saint West, was born in Dec. 2015, followed by a daughter, Chicago West, in Jan. 2018, and another son, Psalm West, in May 2019.

Unfortunately, things begun to fall apart for Kim and Kanye in 2020. Over the summer, Kanye worried fans with a series of tweets about his personal life, including the revelation that Kim allegedly tried to terminate her pregnancy when she was expecting North. Amidst the worrisome tweets, Kim was photographed hysterically crying while talking to Kanye in a car in Wyoming.

They eventually patched things up with a family vacation, but things took a turn for the worst as the year went on. Kanye has reportedly been spending most of his time in Wyoming, away from Kim and the kids. Various media outlets have reported that a divorce is “imminent,” although, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kim is doing whatever it takes to save the relationship.

“She just hasn’t wanted to give up,” our source explained. “They’ve been doing counseling, but have really been spending very little time together. It’s been very hard on Kim, because more than anything, she never wants her kids to have to go through a divorce. She still doesn’t want that. It’s very hard for her to accept.”