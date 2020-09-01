Kanye West Recalls The ‘Scariest Part’ About Kim Almost Aborting North

Kanye West talked to Nick Cannon on his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class,’ where the rapper reflected on how his daughter, North, ‘might have never made it here’ if Kim Kardashian made the choice to have an abortion procedure.

Kanye West did not hold back when it came to opening up to Nick Cannon about his past year. The “Famous” rapper, 43, appeared on the September 1 episode of Nick’s podcast Cannon’s Class, divulging everything from his 2020 campaign to his latest Sunday Service and more. But things also got very personal for Ye, as he described to Nick the moment when his wife, Kim Kardashian, 39, almost chose to terminate her pregnancy with North West, now seven years old.

“For anyone who wants to tear me down for crying, you realize that because of South Carolina, there are people who have decided to have a child? Because they connected,” Kanye recalled of how he broke down in tears during his South Carolina presidential campaign rally in July when discussing how Kim nearly chose to terminate the pregnancy. “And if they were on the fence about it, they never saw anyone in my position take that position and say, ‘Look at this. This is a 7-year-old right here. And she might have never made it here,'” he continued.

“So when I talk to my father, my father made me apologize to him for bringing this up publicly,” Kanye admitted. “He also said that the abortion culture teaches people that a child isn’t a real soul. And it was my wife that said, ‘This is a soul.’ And the scariest thing is, she had the pills—you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby’s gone—she had the pills in her hand.”

The pills Kanye was referring describes a medication abortion, “a safe and effective way to end an early pregnancy,” according to Planned Parenthood’s website. The medication combines two different medicines: mifepristone and misoprostol. However, where and when these medicines are available is dependent “upon state laws and your health center’s policies,” per Planned Parenthood. The reproductive healthcare nonprofit also stipulates that the combination of medicine works up to 11 weeks (77 days) after the first day of a pregnant person’s last period. In some cases, the medicine will not work. In that situation, an in-clinic abortion is recommended.

The anti-abortion statements and Kanye’s subsequent Twitter comments in mid-July caused a huge rift between the rapper and Kim. The entire Kardashian clan took on the responsibility of helping Kim and Kanye’s children, while the couple, who have been married for roughly six years, sorted out their issues and found common ground again. Now, it seems that things are finally settling between Kim and Kanye, who are putting their children first.

Clearly, focusing on his children has added a whole new dimension to how Kanye tackles his work — in music and philanthropy. “It’s like, family is just the key to the world, period—from our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world…the culture of humanity needs to be family,” he said on the podcast. “A culture of family.”

