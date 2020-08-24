Why Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her Marriage Issues With Kanye West ‘Very Private’ From Now On

If Kim Kardashian’s marriage was an IG account, she just set it to ‘private.’ After speaking out after Kanye West’s Twitter rants, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Kim’s marriage is no longer up for ‘discussion.’

Usually, it’s a rare instance when Kim Kardashian says anything negative about her marriage to Kanye West. Through the ups-and-downs, Kim, 39, has proven she’s ride-or-die for Kanye, 43, but even she had to say something after his now-infamous Twitter rants. Don’t expect her to speak out again anytime soon, though. “Kim is not discussing what’s going on with Kanye with her friends,” a source close to the family shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

A lot of Kim’s friends “are too scared to ask and feel if she wants to talk about it, she will,” the source tells HollywoodLife. At this point in time, Kim doesn’t feel like talking about it. “She doesn’t bring him up and is keeping what’s happening with him very, very private. She’s in her normal, good mood, and you wouldn’t know if something was going on with her or her marriage,” says the source. As for this possible drama spilling over to the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, don’t count on it.

“It sounds like if we do see Kanye on Keeping Up next season, it’ll be extremely minimal,” says the insider. “Nobody has heard of him filming anything for next season yet.” Kim is now “back in LA for filming and work meetings, and nobody is even sure if Kanye is here,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. “She’s just really focused on her law studies and kids right now. The other free time she has is really spent working on her brand.”

On Aug. 22, Kim shared a few pictures taken of her time out in (presumably) Wyoming on Kanye’s compound. Along with the photos of her and North West paddleboarding, Kim shared a picture of her posing alongside Kanye, Kourtney Kardashian, and friend Harry Hudson. Rob Kardashian weighed in on the snap with three “muscle arm” and three “blue heart” emojis. If there is any tension in Kim and Kanye’s marriage, you couldn’t tell from these photos.

Kim’s decision to keep everything “private” comes just a few weeks after Kanye tweeted-and-deleted that he’d been trying to “get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldorf(sic) for ‘prison reform.” This came one day after another Twitter rant, in which he claimed that Kim and Kris Jenner had tried to “lock [him] up.” While Kim has, in the past, kept quiet about these Kanye-rants, this time was different. She blamed the outbursts on his “bi-polar disorder” and said that “his words some times do not align with his intentions.”