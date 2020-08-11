Kanye West Gushes Over Kris Jenner’s Taste In Music 21 Days After Slamming Her As ‘Kris Jong-Un’

Kanye West had nothing but kind words for his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, taking to Twitter to compliment her music playlists after making some concerning statements about her just three weeks ago.

It looks like circumstances are a lot better for Kanye West and his in-laws. The “Famous” rapper, 43, took to Twitter on August 11 and only shared sweet sentiments about his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, 64. “My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist,” Kanye tweeted, adding a smiley face emoji at the end of his statement. The endearing compliment was a major departure from what Kanye was tweeting about Kris just three weeks prior to his recent post.

My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist 😊 — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

Kanye caused a number of his fans to grow incredibly concerned when he took to Twitter on July 21 and proceeded to post a number of since-deleted comments about his family, including his wife of nearly six years, Kim Kardashian, 39. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up,” he tweeted. Kanye also referred to the Kardashian family matriarch as “Kris Jung-Un” and even revealed that he allegedly wanted to divorce Kim.

Less than 24 hours later, Kim took to Instagram to share a thoughtful statement regarding her husband’s shocking behavior. The SKIMS mogul and mother-of-four asked the public and media to extend “compassion and empathy” to her and her family during the difficult time, as she continued to support her husband’s struggles with bipolar disorder. Kim’s mom has been with her every step of the way, offering support not only to her second child, but also showing love for her son-in-law.

Despite his statements about her from a few weeks ago, Kris has stood by Kanye’s side and continued to show him nothing but pure love. “Kris truly loves Kanye,” a source close to the Kardashian family shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, adding that she “just wants the best for” Kim and Kanye. The devoted mother and manager has, of course, always been a staunch supporter of Kanye’s endeavors.

“Kris and the family will be as supportive as possible no matter what because that’s the kind of family they are,” another source revealed to HL. With everything this family has been through in the past few weeks, it’s great to see Kanye and Kris’s relationship mending right before our eyes. We hope the family continues to support and love one another.