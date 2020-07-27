Kris Jenner ‘Truly Loves’ Kanye West Despite Twitter Rants: She Hasn’t Left Kim Kardashian’s Side

He may have said some shocking things about her on Twitter, but Kris Jenner still loves her son-in-law, Kanye West. She’ll be there for Kim and Kanye no matter what, a source tells us!

Despite his wild tweets about her, Kris Jenner has nothing but love for her son-in-law, Kanye West. Kris, 64, isn’t even focused on what Kanye dubbing her “Kris Jong-Un” or bashing her for allegedly not answering his calls and texts. She’s in full support mode for her daughter, Kim Kardashian. “Kris hasn’t left Kim’s side during this entire situation with Kanye,” a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kris apparently “rushed” to Kim immediately after Kanye’s bizarre rally in South Carolina on July 19. Kanye, who says he’s running for president, broke down in tears as he told his supporters that he wanted Kim to get an abortion when she was pregnant with their eldest daughter, North West. Kanye’s behavior escalated from there. He tweeted and deleted on July 21 that he had been “trying to divorce” Kim for two years, after she met with Meek Mill at a hotel.

Kim released a statement on July 22, saying that she loves and supports Kanye, who is bipolar. The couple married in 2014 and have four children together. The KKW Beauty founder asked “that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

Since then, Kanye issued a public apology to Kim on Twitter: “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he wrote on July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.” He was also spotted visiting a hospital in Wyoming, where he is currently living, that same day. Kanye has a ranch in Cody, Wyoming, where he has been staying throughout the controversy.

Though Kim remains in Los Angeles with their children, Kim has been “checking in with him as much as possible,” our insider said. “Of course, this situation has been hard for her and the family, [so] Kim is thankful to have her mom’s support and guidance.” Kris will be sticking by Kim’s side no matter what. As the source said, “Kris truly loves Kanye and just wants the best for them both.”