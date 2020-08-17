North West, 7, Gives Chicago, 2, A Piggyback Ride At Kanye West’s Sunday Service

Kim Kardashian captured her adorable daughters, North West, 7, and Chicago West, 2, matching in orange outfits while North gave her baby sis a piggyback ride at dad, Kanye West’s, Sunday Service!

There was a lot for the Kardashian clan to be thankful for on Sunday, August 16, as they welcomed back the return of Kanye West‘s Sunday Service! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story and Twitter to highlight the whole occasion, posting photos and video of the choir, all dressed in orange, singing new songs in the open fields of Wyoming. But there was one sweet moment between North West, 7, and Chicago West, 2, that was way too precious!

During the concert, Kim captured her two daughters goofing around on the grass. The SKIMS mogul recorded footage of North giving her baby sister a piggyback ride, only for the toddler to tumble to the ground after North was a bit tired of carrying her! Kim even added a laughing and crying emoji along with a shocked emoji to the footage on her Instagram story!

When she wasn’t giving her sister a piggyback ride, North also showed off her amazing singing voice, proving that she definitely has an aptitude for her famous father’s craft. North belted out “Lift Up Your Voices” along with her dad and his Sunday Service choir. Even proud mom Kim could be heard saying, “Sing it, Northie,” while recording the footage. Between the images shared by both Kim and Kanye, it seemed like the return of Sunday Service went incredibly well and is definitely a good sign for the A-list couple moving forward.

Sunday Service is back 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XOOeVs8Vgf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 17, 2020

“Kim and Kanye are getting along just fine right now. It’s all for the kids so they’re not getting into anything about their relationship,” a source close to the pair revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “Most of their conversations are about the kids. Nothing has changed between them,” they reassured HL, adding, “Kim and Kanye are doing these vacations for the kids really. She’s telling people that these trips the family are taking right now and this time together is really just about being together as a family for their children.”

Indeed, fans were quite concerned that Kim and Kanye’s marriage was in jeopardy after the rapper took to Twitter on July 21 with shocking statements about “trying to divorce” his wife of roughly six years. Less than 24 hours later, though, Kim shared a moving statement about her husband’s struggle with bipolar disorder, and asked “the media and public” to offer her and her family — including sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1 — “compassion and empathy” during this trying time.

Praise God 🙏🏾 We would like to thank our staff for making sure all Covid safety guidelines were followed today during Sunday Service at our West Mountains family ranch in Wyoming We are beyond blessed to be able to share the love of Christ through worship #SUNDAYSERVICEISBACK pic.twitter.com/ou8hQVeNU3 — ye (@kanyewest) August 17, 2020

Clearly, things are returning to the positive place where Kim and Kanye’s relationship was prior to his Twitter comments. And Kim was more than happy supporting her husband’s work at the recent Sunday Service! She even noted on her Instagram story that every necessary safety measure was taken into account. “Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority.”

Teasing some exciting new music in the future, Kim added, “It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.” We cannot wait to hear more music and see footage from future Sunday Services!