Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are ‘Getting Along Just Fine’ 3 Weeks After He Tweeted About Divorcing Her

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s recent family camping trip was ‘solely about the kids’ a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 43, seem to be in a positive place following the Life of Pablo‘s tweet about wanting to divorce her. “Kim and Kanye are getting along just fine right now. It’s all for the kids so they’re not getting into anything about their relationship,” a source close to the couple spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Most of their conversations are about the kids. Nothing has changed between them,” the insider noted, going on to reveal that their recent camping trip was “for” their adorable kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

“Kim and Kanye are doing these vacations for the kids really. She’s telling people that these trips the family are taking right now and this time together is really just about being together as a family for their children,” the source explained. “This is in no way an attempt to save their marriage or work on things — it’s solely about the kids and them having time together as a family. That’s always something that’s been important to Kim and she wouldn’t let any issues with Kanye stop her from doing that,” they explained, adding that North and Kim both “love” to camp.

“Kim even knows how to pitch a tent and help with a campfire. A lot of people don’t know this about her but she’s pretty outdoorsy and enjoys nature,” the insider noted of the glam KKW Beauty founder. “Kim likes the kids to be rounded so she likes to take them to different places which is probably why she’d go somewhere other than Wyoming. She likes them to see the world and have new experiences,” our source said, revealing that Kim has “been keeping her whereabouts on these trips pretty quiet amongst her friends so not many people are aware of her family’s plans right now.”

The family of six been moving around a fair amount lately, beginning their vacation in the Dominican Republic then heading to Miami, Florida on Aug. 9. Following their tropical trip, they ventured to outdoorsy Colorado to take in the scenery and nature.

Speculation has been swirling that Kim and Kanye’s marriage could be in trouble after the Yeezy designer revealed that he and Kim “almost” aborted their eldest daughter North at a campaign event in July. Shortly after, he tweeted that he wanted to “divorce” Kim after she met with rapper Meek Mill, 33. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’,” Kanye tweeted, referencing a 2018 meeting in NYC between Kim and Meek. Later, Kanye apologized “for going public with something that was a private matter,” also saying, “I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me.”

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim wrote on July 22, publicly supporting her husband of six years. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she also said.