Kim Kardashian Removes Wedding Ring Again In New Photos Wearing SKIMS Sheer Hosiery

This marks the second time this month (and it’s only January 11th) that Kim ditched her wedding ring in social media posts. On January 5, she went ringless while modeling a brown lingerie set from SKIMS’ new Body Basics line. Before that, Kim left her ring behind while celebrating Christmas Eve at sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s with her four kids — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 — and the rest of the KarJenner family. The last time fans saw Kim rocking her wedding ring on social media was on December 14, when she modeled SKIMS Backless Shapewear.

A source close to Kim recently shared with HollywoodLife that “no one should be looking at her ring, whether she’s wearing it or not, as some sort of message” to be cryptic. “She often chooses to go without it for pictures because she likes a clean look,” the insider explained, adding that “when she’s home chilling out she doesn’t always wear it and that has been true for many years. It’s nothing new, people are just reading into everything.”

Throughout 2020, Kim stood by Kanye during bizarre his Twitter rants, the time he physically peed on a Grammy and even his short-lived presidential campaign. Despite her unwavering support, the couple appeared to quietly distance themselves from one another as 2020 came to an end. Toward the holidays, Ye’ retreated to his Wyoming ranch, while Kim traveled to Lake Tahoe and Aspen with their kids and her family. Additionally, Kim and Kanye haven’t been photographed together since October 2020.

In December 2020, a source told HollywoodLife that Kim and Kanye were “struggling to stay together as a couple and have for quite some time now,” adding that they were “living separate lives.”

Just a few days into 2021, Kim and Kanye’s marriage was on the chopping the block, according to three different reports. PageSix, which was first to report the troubling news, claimed on January 5 that “divorce is imminent” for Kimye. The outlet also reported that Kim hired Laura Wasser, a powerhouse celebrity divorce attorney — who’s work with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Heidi Klum and Gwen Stefani, among many other big Hollywood names.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for comment, but did not hear back at the time. We can not independently verify the divorce reports, and Kim and Kanye have not confirmed or addressed the claims.