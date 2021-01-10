Kim Kardashian Slays In Low-Cut Bodysuit & Sexy Lace-Up Heels In New SKIMS Campaign

Kim Kardashian was a gorgeous sight to see while posing in a new SKIMS Instagram post that showed off her flexibility and amazing figure in a black bodysuit and snakeskin shoes.

Kim Kardashian, 40, proved she’s the perfect model in her latest photos for her shapewear line, SKIMS. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star promoted the line’s long-sleeved low-cut black bodysuit when she wore the flattering piece along with lace-up snakeskin heels in a new Instagram post on the line’s page. The post shows her in three different poses, including a stand up pose, a laying on her side pose, and a knee-up pose, as her stunning figure is on full display and her long dark locks are in a high ponytail with the strands draped past her back.

The caption for the post promoted the new “Essential Bodysuits” which are available in “3 new styles, 6 colors, and sizes XXS-5X.”

Kim’s latest SKIMS pics come just a few days after she stunned in another post that promoted a white version of the bodysuit, while also included short sleeves. She paired it with metallic silver thigh-high heeled boots and had her hair in the same long ponytail as her most recent snapshots. Her makeup was also on point as she gave fierce looks to the camera.

Although Kim’s SKIMS photos are incredible, she’s not the only KarJenner family member who looks good in the shapewear. Her sister Kylie Jenner, 23, recently showed off a black SKIMS bra in videos she posted to Instagram. “the best bras [SKIMS],” the redheaded beauty captioned one of the clips.

Kim and Kylie’s SKIMS posts were shared in the midst of the headline-making news that Kim and her husband Kanye West, 43, may be headed for a divorce. The lovebirds, who’ve been married since 2014, have had numerous ups and downs in their relationship, and a source says that although they’ve “been having trouble”, Kim still wants to do what she can to save the marriage.

“Kim’s focus is now on what’s best for her kids, plain and simple. She would never want to look back one day with any regrets and wants to ensure that she feels confident she’s doing everything in her power to save this marriage even if her heart isn’t in it right now,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.