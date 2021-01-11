Kanye West & Kim Kardashian: Why ‘KUWTK’ Was A ‘Big Reason’ For ‘Issues’ In Their Relationship

As the Kardashians wrap their final season of ‘KUWTK,’ we’re hearing exclusively at HL that the show was a big point of contention between Kim Kardashian & Kanye West in their marriage.

Divorce appears to be imminent for one of Hollywood’s biggest couples, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. As rumors circulate as to what went wrong between the two moguls, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was “a big reason for issues within their relationship.” “Kanye has never been into doing the show, the constant paparazzi or the cameras and he and Kim had that understanding, but that was a big thing they’d fight about for years,” the source revealed to HL, exclusively.

They continued, “He really helped her with her fashion career and the choices she was making. He really feels he helped make her a fashion icon and she does give him credit where credit is due.” At the same time, the insider added, “Kim has felt for years that she has had Kanye’s back, but he hasn’t had hers.” Yikes. Kanye has made few appearances on KUWTK, with the running joke being that he tries to actively avoid the cameras.

“He doesn’t like to film everything. It’s not his show,” Kim told the Hollywood Reporter in 2017. “He’ll be like, ‘I’m not filming,’ and then randomly show up.” In the same interview, she revealed that Kanye was very against showing their kids on TV, but Kim felt differently. “That’s just not what I want to do. But as time goes on, I want my kids there with me when I’m filming. If we’re filming and they run in the room, I’m not going to stop the cameras,” she said at the time.

This report comes just days after the KarJenner fam showed off the final day of shooting Keeping Up after 20 seasons on E! The KKW Beauty founder documented the show’s wrap via her Instagram Story on Friday with several videos and pictures. “Last filming day of Keeping Up With the Kardashians EVER!” Kim wrote alongside two crying emojis. She then told an audio tech, “Don’t cry, don’t cry,” while getting set up to shoot her final scenes. Following the day of work, there was a small wrap party which featured adorable cookies decorated like each member of the family, including Kimye’s kids North, 7, and Saint, 5. Kanye was notably absent from the finale shoot and festivities.

While the damage in Kimye’s relationship seems irreparable, another source told HL that Kim is “doing everything possible to save her marriage.” “They’ve been having trouble, as everyone knows, but she just hasn’t wanted to give up. They’ve been doing counseling, but they’ve really been spending very little time together. They pretty much just come together for the kids now,” the insider said. “She loves the relationship they have with Kanye and will always work to encourage and support that. Her number one concern is their well-being and no matter what that won’t change.”

Currently, Kanye is residing at the family’s Wyoming estate, while Kim and her kids are in Calabasas.

