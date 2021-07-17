Dream Kardashian, 4, Is So Cute As She Gets Buried In The Sand On Beach Outing — Photo

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to proudly show off his adorable daughter Dream being a ‘beach baby’ while wearing a stylish pink baseball cap and playing with sand.

Dream Kardashian, 4, looked like the perfect summer tot in her latest Instagram photo! Rob Kardashian, 34, shared the adorable pic, which shows his daughter at a beach, on his account on July 17, and added a cute and appropriate caption. “Beach baby,” it read along with several emojis, including a face surrounded by hearts, a surfer, a wave, and two blue hearts.

In the snapshot, the little gal is wearing a hot pink baseball cap and has it on sideways as her hair hangs down outside of it. She also has a multi-colored top on and is sitting in big pile of sand that she is partially buried in. Other people can be seen in the background along with sand castles and other beach toys.

Once the pic was posted, Rob’s followers began commenting on it and they were full of kind words. “She’s so pretty,” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful.” A third shared, “She’s your twin” and a fourth sweetly said, “She’s everything.”

Rob’s latest pic of Dream is just one of many she’s been in on social media over the years. The curly haired cutie, whose mother is Blac Chyna, also shows up in videos that her family posts as well. In a recent one, shared by Kylie Jenner, Dream could be seen hanging out with her cousin Chicago West, 3, as they both interrupted the makeup mogul while she sat in a boardroom with their grandmother, Kris Jenner.

A few weeks before that, she was in a few of Rob’s photos that he posted on June 28. She was donning a Wonder Woman costume as she stood in a room full of stuffed animals and other toys, in one of the epic photos, and posed in front of a fancy car in another. In the latter, her style was on point as she wore a blue, black, and white camouflage-patterned sweatshirt and matching sweat pants and white sneakers with Velcro straps.