Rob Kardashian Shares Rare New Photos Of Daughter Dream, 4, & She Looks So Grown Up

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new photos of his adorable daughter Dream posing in a ‘Wonder Woman’ costume and outside by a car.

Rob Kardashian, 34, proved he’s a proud dad when he shared two of the cutest pics of his daughter Dream, 4, on June 28. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted an epic snapshot of the adorable tot rocking a Wonder Woman costume that consisted of a gold-colored head piece with a red star, a matching belt, and red and gold-colored pieces over her ankles. “Wonder Woman 💪💪💪💪💪🥰🥰🥰,” he captioned the post.

The second pic showed Dream standing outside in front of a dark gray car. She was wearing a blue, black, and white camouflage-patterned sweatshirt and matching sweat pants. She also wore white sneakers with Velcro straps. Her doting father captioned it with two simple blue hearts.

Once Rob shared the new photos, his followers couldn’t help but gush over the little beauty. “absolutely cutest on this planet!” one follower exclaimed while another called her “so pretty.” Some left red heart emojis and others put, “Awww.”

Although Rob is generally a private person, he loves to share pics of Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 33, every so often and they’re always truly memorable. Earlier this year, he posted pics of his only child hanging out at his house while hamming it up for the camera. She was posing on a staircase and in what appeared to be a playroom with a dollhouse.

When Rob isn’t posting pics of Dream, he’s posing for pics with his siblings. His older sister Khloe Kardashian, 37, posted a cute selfie that included him cozying up to her and their other sister Kylie Jenner, 23. The loving photo was captioned with, “Soulmates,” indicating the KarJenner bond is stronger than ever.

Before she posted the selfie, Khloe talked a bit about Rob on the KUWTK reunion and explained that she thinks he felt “guilty” about his past legal dramas with Chyna. “I’m sure it is,” she admitted when asked if it’s been hard for Rob. “We could only imagine how hard that is. I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever made him feel bad about it. Dream is honestly one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world. We never blur the two. We separate completely. We respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and always respect that that’s her position. We never try to make Rob feel any more guilty. That’s out of his control.”