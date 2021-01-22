Rob Kardashian Shares Cute New Pics Of Dream, 4, Playing At His House & She Looks So Grown Up

Rob Kardashian shared the sweetest photos of his precious daughter, Dream, on Instagram! Check out the two new pics of the four-year-old smiling and making silly faces at her dad!

Rob Kardashian is totally wrapped around his daughter, Dream Kardashian‘s, little finger! The father-of-one and former reality TV star, 33, took to Instagram on January 21 to share two adorable photos of his four-year-old smiling and making funny faces at the camera. The first pic in the carousel post featured a bird’s-eye view of the youngster standing on the steps of a grand staircase and beaming up at her dad.

On the black and white tile floor of the entryway were a slew of Dream’s favorite toys. The four-year-old also sported a pair of black pants and matching shoes along with a blue jersey with number “99” emblazoned on the front in bright yellow. Dream’s gorgeous long, curly hair cascaded past her shoulders and she looked so grown up!

The second photo, however, proved that Dream was still just a little kid. While playing with one of her doll houses, Dream looked back at her dad and flashed the silliest face! The sassy youngster even pointed at her doting dad while he snapped the image. Instead of captioning the photos with words, Rob elected to add two blue heart emojis and two fingers crossed emojis as the caption.

Rob has totally been gushing about his precious baby girl for some time now. In fact, a day before posting the two new pics of Dream, Rob shared an adorable image of the four-year-old rocking a very special T-shirt. In the January 20 post, Dream gave a thumbs up while wearing a blue T-shirt with the name “Robert” printed on it with small dinosaurs and other shapes patterned around it!

The tiny T-shirt, Rob revealed, actually belonged to Dream’s dad when he was just her age! “She found Robert’s shirt when Robert was just a child,” Rob captioned the photo. Fans have absolutely loved seeing Rob completely come into his own as a dad, and we cannot wait to see what snapshots from his daughter’s life he shares next!