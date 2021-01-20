Dream Kardashian, 4, Wears Dad Rob’s Childhood T-Shirt With His Name On It: Sweet New Pic

Dream Kardashian is just too cute! Rob Kardashian posted the most adorable photo of his 4-year-old daughter wearing his childhood t-shirt and looked just like her dad.

Rob Kardashian, 33, is totally smitten with his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 4. The happy dad shared a precious new photo of Dream wearing a t-shirt he wore during his childhood. The blue shirt had “Robert” written on it. “She found Robert’s shirt when Robert was just a child,” Rob captioned the super cute Instagram photo.

In the photo, Dream gives her dad a thumbs up. Dream’s aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, couldn’t handle the cuteness. “I can’t deal,” Kourtney commented on Rob’s post. Khloe Kardashian, 36, added 5 heart eyes emojis. One fan gushed that Dream is Rob’s “beautiful twin.” Another fan wrote that Dream is a “little beauty.”

Giving a thumbs-up seems to be Dream’s signature move. In Jan. 2021, Khloe shared a sweet photo of Dream giving a thumbs up while posing with her and True Thompson, 2. Dream showed off her big, toothy grin in the picture.

Rob loves being a dad to Dream. After being notoriously private for years, Rob has decided to share countless photos of his precious daughter, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 32. Rob posted a picture via Instagram of Dream dressed up as Wonder Woman on Jan. 13. He called Dream his “queen” and said Wonder Woman was Dream’s favorite superhero.

Dream recently celebrated her 4th birthday on Nov. 10, 2020. Her family showered her with love and threw a Disney-themed birthday party for her. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a Kardashian source that Rob was “overjoyed” at seeing how happy Dream was on her special day and got “emotional” at the party. “Rob feels very fortunate to have his family’s help and support to always make the best memories for Dream,” the insider continued.

Dream is constantly spending time with her KarJenner cousins. Dream and Chicago West, 3, even had a “cousin sleepover” in Dec. 2020. The bond within the KarJenner family is strong and is being passed down to the next generation.