See Pic

Dream Kardashian, 4, Wears Dad Rob’s Childhood T-Shirt With His Name On It: Sweet New Pic

Dream Kardashian
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport.Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis ScottRef: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Scott Disick walks along the beach in Malibu with his two youngest kids Reign and Penelope and a friend. Reign Aston now has a new mohawk haircut after saying goodbye to his signature long locks last month. Pictured: Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 26 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Could Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott be back together? The pair have been spotted together again recently, and today took daughter Stormi out for lunch in Calabasas. Pictured: Travis Scott, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 29 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: HA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kylie Jenner carries Stormi to the car after dinner with family at Nobu in Malibu. The young makeup mogul was seen for the first time back in LA after a long family trip to Italy where she celebrated her 22nd birthday. Kylie wore a feathered sleeveless top paired with standals that were tied over her ripped jeans. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster BACKGRID USA 19 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Dream Kardashian is just too cute! Rob Kardashian posted the most adorable photo of his 4-year-old daughter wearing his childhood t-shirt and looked just like her dad.

Rob Kardashian, 33, is totally smitten with his daughter, Dream Kardashian, 4. The happy dad shared a precious new photo of Dream wearing a t-shirt he wore during his childhood. The blue shirt had “Robert” written on it. “She found Robert’s shirt when Robert was just a child,” Rob captioned the super cute Instagram photo.

In the photo, Dream gives her dad a thumbs up. Dream’s aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, couldn’t handle the cuteness. “I can’t deal,” Kourtney commented on Rob’s post. Khloe Kardashian, 36, added 5 heart eyes emojis. One fan gushed that Dream is Rob’s “beautiful twin.” Another fan wrote that Dream is a “little beauty.”

Giving a thumbs-up seems to be Dream’s signature move. In Jan. 2021, Khloe shared a sweet photo of Dream giving a thumbs up while posing with her and True Thompson, 2. Dream showed off her big, toothy grin in the picture.

Rob loves being a dad to Dream. After being notoriously private for years, Rob has decided to share countless photos of his precious daughter, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 32. Rob posted a picture via Instagram of Dream dressed up as Wonder Woman on Jan. 13. He called Dream his “queen” and said Wonder Woman was Dream’s favorite superhero.

Dream Kardashian
Dream Kardashian is the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. (IXOLA / BACKGRID)

Dream recently celebrated her 4th birthday on Nov. 10, 2020. Her family showered her with love and threw a Disney-themed birthday party for her. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a Kardashian source that Rob was “overjoyed” at seeing how happy Dream was on her special day and got “emotional” at the party. “Rob feels very fortunate to have his family’s help and support to always make the best memories for Dream,” the insider continued.

Dream is constantly spending time with her KarJenner cousins. Dream and Chicago West, 3, even had a “cousin sleepover” in Dec. 2020. The bond within the KarJenner family is strong and is being passed down to the next generation.