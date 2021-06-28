Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Photo Of Brother Rob & Calls Him One Of Her ‘Soulmates’

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new cozy, smiling pic with her brother Rob Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner, proving their bond is stronger than ever.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is sharing a rare pic with two of her five siblings, including her brother Rob Kardashian, 34, who has recently been out of the spotlight, and it’s getting a lot of great responses. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed while cuddling up to Rob and their sister Kylie Jenner, 23, as they all smiled to the camera in the sweet selfie. She wore her long locks down as Rob rocked a backwards baseball cap and Kylie wore a white sweatshirt.

“✨Soulmates✨,” Khloe lovingly captioned the pic. Once she shared the epic snapshot, it was quickly met with a lot of compliments from fans. “Love you guys,” one fan wrote while another called them “so cute.” A third wrote, “Rob looks so good!” and many more left red hearts and red-heart emojis.

In addition to fans, Khloe, Rob, and Kylie’s siblings Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Kim Kardashian, 40, commented on the pic. “Did you crop me out?” Kourtney cheekily asked while Kim wrote, “Cuties.”

Khloe’s latest social media pic is making headlines because it’s the first time we’ve seen Rob in a while. The private influencer has kept his television and online presence to a minimum over the past few years so it’s awesome to see him taking part in a memorable moment with his sisters. During the recent KUWTK reunion, Khloe talked about why Rob started as a regular on the popular reality show and eventually stopped being on it altogether.

“I think he just needed a break,” she explained. “It’s not so much about physical appearance, it’s a lot about how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him or how he felt they might have used him to get to certain areas or levels. I think that really affected him. My brother’s such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality. I think he’s just getting stronger and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”