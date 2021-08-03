Exclusive

Kim Kardashian ‘Looks Up To’ Sisters Kylie & Kourtney For Co-Parenting Advice As She ‘Mends Gaps’ With Kanye

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim Kardashian is taking co-parenting cues from sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Amid her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is looking to sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian for co-parenting guidance. The SKIMS founder, 40, filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February after seven years of marriage. Despite the split, a source has told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim has been trying to “mend any gaps” with Kanye for the sake of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, and Chicago, 3.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Enter: Kylie, 23, and Kourtney, 42, who have maintained relationships with the fathers of their children, Travis Scott and Scott Disick, respectively, despite all the ups and downs. “Kim is trying her very best to mend any gaps with Kanye,” a source told HL. “She tries very hard to speak with him but every day is a different story. She’d love to get to a place where they can spend more time together as a family like Kourtney does with Scott or Travis and Kylie.”

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

“That’s the model for her family she wants,” the source continued. “She looks up to them in that way.” The insider added that Kim wants to view her attendance at Kanye’s Donda release listening party in Atlanta in July “as a huge step forward for them both.” Per the source: “She’s willing to do anything to get them to the best place as possible for the sake of the kids. That’s her primary concern.”

“She wants them to travel and have family dinners together,” the source added. “They aren’t where she’d like them to be yet but she told Kanye she’ll support him publicly and privately always.” The blended nature of her family serves as a major framework for the reality TV star. “You have to remember that when Kim was growing up she had the blended, united family [with] her mom [Kris Jenner] always making sure her father [the late Robert Kardashian] and [Caitlyn Jenner] were included,” the source said. “It’s normal to her.”

The two made the “amicable” decision to split earlier this year, with Kim reportedly requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children. Prior to her appearance at the Donda listening party, Kim and Kanye reportedly took a family trip to San Francisco with the kids and spent some time at a museum. “They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first,” a source previously told Page Six.

Here’s to looking up to sisters and amicable co-parenting.