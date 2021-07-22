Breaking News

Kim Kardashian & 4 Kids Support Kanye West At ‘Donda’ Listening Party Amid Split

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were on hand at Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta!

Kim Kardashian, 40, just made a major public show of support for her ex Kanye West, 44. The SKIMS founder and her four North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, were on hand for the rapper’s Donda listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22 according to TMZ. Kanye’s highly anticipated 10th album is named for his late mother Donda West who passed away in Nov. 2007 following surgery procedures the day prior. She was 57 at the time of her death.

In a fan video posted to social media, Kim could be seen in an all red ensemble and sunglasses as she walked by audience members. She kept her jet black hair straight and center parted as someone yelled, “Kim you look gorgeous.” 3-year-old Chicago cor be seen behind her.

Kim’s appearances comes amid her divorce from Kanye, which has been ongoing since Feb. 2021. Despite their split, the couple appear to be on amicable terms with each other as they actively co-parent their four kids: just recently, Kim took a trip to Rome, Italy while Kanye enjoyed a vacation with the brood in Mexico. The Yeezy designer was spotted with the kids and a nanny at an airport terminal.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, was also reportedly in attendance at the listening party just hours after showing support for her soon-to-be ex brother-in-law. The Good American designer “liked” several Instagram photos after he returned to the social media platform on July 22, proving he is definitely Khloe’s “brother for life” (which she recently called him). In particular, she liked a post announcing the release of his new project, which is slated to drop on Friday, July 23. The Instagram clip showcased one of his new songs and featured athlete Sha’Carri Richardson in the ad. Kim made no social media posts at publishing time about attending, however, she curiously posted a pic of a red pair of boots with a sparkly heel — perhaps her outfit choice of the night.

Kim and Kanye are currently talking, but it’s not that often,” a EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife back in April. “They have had periods recently where they stopped and started again, but Kim will always take his calls. They’re not that close anymore which is really hard on both of them, especially Kim….When they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff and Kanye will FaceTime when he wants to see the children and Kim is really great about that. He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating,” the insider added.