Kim Kardashian’s ‘Sweetest Boy’ Psalm Looks Identical To Big Sister Chicago While Wearing SKIMS

Psalm West is growing up – and he’s taking after his big sis, Chicago. In Kim Kardashian’s new post about her youngest child, her ‘sweet’ baby boy looks like he’s Chi’s twin!

Though Chicago West is a year older than her baby brother, Psalm West, you couldn’t tell that from looking at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram on Feb. 24. “The sweetest boy!” Kim, 40, captioned the shot of 1-year-old Psalm modeling selections from Kim’s new SKIMS Cozy Kids collection. At first glance, one could easily mistake Psalm for his 2-year-old sister, Chi. But, there was no mistaking how proud Kim was over how her baby is growing up. “You can’t tell here, but he has the most infectious smile! I love you, baby Psalm.”

Kim hinted at how close Chicago and Psalm were in October. “These two,” she captioned a photo of Psalm standing next to Chi, both wearing white. Though Psalm looked like he was a mini Kanye West with his oversized white shirt, white shorts, and new kicks, he also shared a family resemblance to his big sister. Apparently, Psalm and Chi’s bond is more than just looks because Kim said that her two youngest children would be “best friends for life.”

A few days before Kim shared the photo of Psalm in SKIMS, Kylie Jenner captured her nephew cruising around her home. In the black and white clip, Psalm was very focused on riding his scooter. When Kylie, 23, spoke to Psalm, he said nothing. Instead, he turned around and rode away, showing her the back of his shirt – which happened to be one from Kanye West’s 2013 Yeezus tour. “Oh. Okay,” said a dismayed Kylie.

Khloe Kardashian had better luck when she posed for a selfie with the next generation of KarJenner women. “My girls!” she captioned the selfie of her, Chicago, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. The photo was taken during the KarJenner “girls trio” to Turks and Caicos, a tropical vacation getaway that also doubled as an early birthday party for Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster. Kim celebrated her niece turning 3 by sharing a photo of Dream, Stormi, Chi, and True all together. “Our babies are so big!” Kim captioned the adorable shot. As her new photo of Psalm shows, her children are getting bigger all the time.