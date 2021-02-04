Dream Kardashian, Chicago West & True Thompson Eat Popsicles Poolside With Khloe — Adorable Pic

It was truly a girls trip for the Kar-Jenner sisters to the Turks and Caicos. Khloe posed with her daughter True and nieces Dream and Chicago for a super cute selfie.

It wasn’t all just bikini lounging time for Khloe Kardashian during the Kar-Jenner sisters’ getaway to the Turks and Caicos. She got to play babysitter to the adorable little ladies of the family as well. The sisters brought their young daughters to the island vacay for Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi‘s early third birthday celebration. As a result it was a little cousin fest, and Khloe took the most adorable selfie with her two-year-old daughter True Thompson , Kim Kardashian‘s daughter Chicago West, three, and Rob Kardashian‘s four-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

Even though the family members returned to Calabasas from paradise on Jan. 31, they’ve still been sharing plenty of photos of the ladies only getaway on Instagram. Khloe shared her latest IG throwback on Feb. 3, showing Dream in a white and orange polka dot bikini, Chi in a white one-piece swimsuit with colorful fruit and flower patterns, and True in a white Balmain one-piece as the little ones all held onto red popsicles.

Khloe wore a shiny silver bikini top in the photo as she appeared on the right next to True. She captioned, “My girls!!! Always and forever!” It was one member shy of an appearance by the “KarJenner Triplets,” as birthday girl Stormi was missing from the shot. She and her cousins Chicago and True were all born within four months of each other in 2018, which earned them the cute nickname as they’re all so close in age.

It had to be hard to wrangle three little girls into one photo frame and have them sweetly stand still and smile for the camera, but Khloe made it happen. While Kim’s oldest daughter North, 7, was also along for the trip, she remained in Instagram photos with her mom and little sister, instead of with her young cousins.

Kim, 40, did manage to get the Kardashian Triplets along with Dream together for an absolutely precious photo that she posted to the ‘gram on Stormi’s actual birthday, Feb. 1. All four of the little ladies could be seen sitting together on a step with the grounds of the family’s tropical villa behind them. Dream, Stormi, Chi and True were all dressed in colorful Yeezy thigh-high onesies, making for the cutest girl squad ever. It’s rare to get all of the little ones together in one place — even more so in the last 11 months with the COVID-19 pandemic. But the island getaway managed to be a bonding session for the Kar-Jenners and their mini-me’s.