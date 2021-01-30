Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Cut Out Top As She Snuggles With Daughters North, 7 & Chicago, 2, On Vacation

Kim Kardashian looked stunning while posing outside in the sun with her look-alike daughters North and Chicago during a ‘girls trip’.

Kim Kardashian, 40, is spending some quality time with her daughters this weekend and looking great while doing it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Jan. 30 to share a post filled with gorgeous photos of her and North, 7, and Chicago, 2, relaxing under the sun in their best swimsuits. The proud mother wore a sleeveless yellow crop top that was cut-out in the front along with light green swimsuit bottoms while her oldest gal wore a pink one-piece and her youngest wore a silver one-piece.

The adorable sisters also had matching flowers in their hair and sat and snuggled with Kim, who wore shades and dangling earrings as she gave kissing faces to them and the camera. “Girls Trip!” the SKIMS creator captioned the post. Naturally, it brought on a lot of compliments from fans.

“Queen and angels,” one follower wrote while another simply said, “Wow.” Others couldn’t get over how grown up little Chicago looked with her longer hair. “Is that Chicago?? She looks just like saint!! 🙈🙈🙈,” a follower gushed, referring to Kim’s oldest son, Saint, 5.

Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, 36, also left a comment. “Hot diggidy doggggggg,” it read.

Kim’s latest vacation with her girls comes at the same time a source told us her husband and father of her kids, Kanye West, 43, is trying to get the family out of Los Angeles because he thinks it’s “fake.” The want is also apparently causing “tension” between the married couple.

“Kanye has plans for the family to have a compound. It’s outside of L.A. in the desert somewhere,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s absolutely done with living in L.A. and feels everyone and everything is fake.”

Kim has been staying in the L.A. area with their kids most of the time while Kanye has been staying at his ranch in Wyoming. There’s no confirmation on exactly where the rapper wants to move them, but the source tells us it’s definitely a place that doesn’t have the Hollywood lifestyle that the City of Angels has.

“He doesn’t want to bring his children up that way,” the source added. “He wants to build a compound in the desert. The geography of them as a family unit right now is a large source of the tension between them, but things are starting to get better as they begin communicating.”