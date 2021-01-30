Kanye West Wants To Raise His Kids Outside Of ‘Fake’ LA & It’s Causing ‘Tension’ With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West ‘has plans’ for his ‘family to have a compound outside of LA in the desert somewhere.’

Kanye West, 43, doesn’t want his and Kim Kardashian‘s four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and one-year-old Psalm to grow up in Los Angeles and he’s doing what he can to get them out of the city. “Kanye has plans for the family to have a compound. It’s outside of L.A. in the desert somewhere,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s absolutely done with living in L.A. and feels everyone and everything is fake.”

“He doesn’t want to bring his children up that way,” the source continued while also addressing “tension” between the rapper and his wife. “He wants to build a compound in the desert. The geography of them as a family unit right now is a large source of the tension between them, but things are starting to get better as they begin communicating.”

Kanye and Kim have been making headlines due to reported struggles within their marriage and living “separate lives.” Although the “Jesus Walks” creator’s desire to raise their kids outside of L.A. has been causing “tension”, no future divorce or official separation has been confirmed yet.

“This won’t affect their divorce because nothing has been decided or filed yet,” the insider explained. “Kim seems to be really patient right now because at the end of the day, she doesn’t want to split up the family and since the communication has improved, she’s waiting on him to shape up. She’d be open to having a compound as a place to visit, but not live full-time.”

“She’s made it clear L.A. is her home,” the insider added. “The compound he’s looking to build will be in a desert like setting in California not far from L.A.”

A few days before our latest report about Kanye’s plans for his family, a different source told us that the married couple are “doing fine living separate lives” and using communication as a way to keep things on track. “They’re communicating little but not as much as one would think,” the source EXCLUSIVELY shared with us.