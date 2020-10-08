See Pics
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Bring Kids On 'Dinner Date' While On Vacation In The DR — See Pics

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a sweet night out to dinner with their little ones, Saint and North, as they continued their vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had two special guests join them on their dinner date during a gorgeous night in the Dominican Republic. Their two eldest children, daughter North West, 7, and son Saint West, 4, were along for the fun. Kim posted adorable photos from their night to social media on October 8, showing the foursome living the good life on vacation.

Kim, 39, has been showing off her gorgeous vacation looks for days, and her ensemble for her casual family dinner was nothing short of glamorous. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a multicolored satin slip dress with spaghetti straps, and accessorized with large, gold drop earrings. She kept her beauty game light for the evening, wearing minimal makeup, red nail polish, and her hair french braided away from her face.

In Kim’s photo, little Saint is climbing all over her while she tries to pose for the camera. Too cute! Her other photo shows Kanye, 41, and North having a sweet daddy-daughter bonding moment. The Yeezy designer, wearing a hockey jersey and hoodie, is absolutely beaming while looking across the table, presumably at Kim and Saint. North is the spitting image of her mother.

North had hopped on Instagram herself the day prior after taking Kim’s phone. CR Fashion Book posted an adorable selfie North took while wearing a fuzzy jacket and a “Lil Cardi” necklace, and shared some advice she gave them about improving the world. “I would make everybody love each other and make coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs,” the seven-year-old declared.