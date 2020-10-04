Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Adorable Baby Psalm, 1, As He Poses On A Kayak: ‘This Face’

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share two new precious photos of her youngest son Psalm enjoying some fun under the sun while on green grass and a bright green kayak.

Kim Kardashian, 39, can’t get enough of her one-year-old son Psalm! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared new photos that showed the tot posing shirtless with orange shorts on while outside on the grass and in a kayak and giving a serious look to the camera on Oct. 4, and she couldn’t help but gush over his adorableness in the caption. “OMG This face!!!” it read.

The epic photos brought on a lot of comments from her followers and many of them also gushed over Psalm’s preciousness. “He’s so cute!” more than one follower exclaimed while others compared his looks to Kim’s late dad Robert Kardashian. “He kinda looks like Rob….. his ears and eyes aka your dad 🥰,” one wrote.

Kim’s latest photos of Psalm are just one of many she’s shared of her kids in the past few weeks. On Oct. 3 she shared the cutest family photo that included her and her husband Kanye West, 43, posing with two of their four kids, North West, 7, and Saint West, 4. She appropriately captioned it with a kissing face emoji, signifying her love for her brood.

A few days before that, she posted pics that showed all four of her kids, including her daughter Chicago West, 2, in a cute and fun moment by themselves and with Kanye at one point. They were all smiles in the snapshots and even did funny poses such as peace signs and sticking their tongues out at the camera. “How did I get so lucky?!?!” the loving mom wrote in the caption for them.

It’s always epic to see pics of Kim’s superstar life but it’s even better when she shares the most important ones, like the ones with her family. We look forward to seeing what else she shares now that fall is here. Perhaps, we’ll get some Halloween costume ones soon?! We hope so!