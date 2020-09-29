See Pics
Kanye West Hugs Son Psalm, 1, In Sweet Photo With All 4 Kids Shared By Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are enjoying family time with all four of their kids — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. Kim shared a number of adorable photos that showed her family outdoors in their matching Yeezy shoes!

Family over everything. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spending quality time bonding with their brood. The Skims founder, 39, took to both Twitter and Instagram on September 29 to share a collection of photos from the family’s latest adventure. While it’s unclear where the outdoor snaps were taken, the couple’s kidsNorth, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 1-year-old Psalm West — looked happier than ever.

“How did I get so lucky?!?!,” Kim wrote in the caption of her social media posts. The smiling snaps showed her kids coordinating in neon green and camouflage clothing. All four children and their dad donned his Yeezy shoes in all different styles. Kim’s posts included candid photos of her kids goofing around, smiling and posing closely. In one snap, North is pictured holding her baby brother Psalm, while Ye’ can be seen hugging the couple’s youngest child in another. Unfortunately, Kim, who presumably took the photos, wasn’t included in any of the snaps.

Khloe Kardashian shared a sweet reply in the comments of her sister’s Instagram post. “I mean………… they are so beautiful!!! Every single baby,” Auntie KoKo wrote, along with four heart-eyes emojis.

In addition to their family outings, Kim and Kanye are making time for one another amid rumors that they’re going through a rough patch. The couple — who celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in May — enjoyed a few date nights recently, as seen on their social media accounts.

First, Kim shared a photo of the couple’s shoes while celebrating a friend’s wedding over the weekend. She simply captioned the snap, “Date night,” and showed off a red cocktail near her strappy heels. Just one night later, on September 28, Kanye took to Twitter to share a photo of the couple’s outdoor dinner setting. Their private “dinner for 2” included a moonlight table that was illuminated by the headlights of a Tesla. Kimye appeared to be in a secluded location surrounded by trees. Additionally, Ye’s photo showed a mysterious tent-like building with a small circular opening, which led to a blue room with a white piano.

Despite speculation that their marriage is in trouble, Kimye continue to put up a united front. The two collaborated on Kim’s latest SKIMS photoshoot, which was shot by none other than Kanye, himself. The vintage-style photos show the law student posing in her SKIMS nude bodysuit for the cover of the UK’s AnOther magazine’s Autumn/Winter 20 issue. The project took place while Kim and Kanye were quarantined at home with their kids.