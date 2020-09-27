Kim Kardashian Leaps Into ‘The Blue Lagoon’ With Her Kids North, 8, & Saint, 4, In Sweet New Video: Watch

Kim Kardashian’s clan are making the most of the warm weather! The mom-of-four posted an IG reels video, showing her kids jumping into a bright blue lagoon.

Kim Kardashian, 39, has utilized Instagram’s new “Reels” feature, creating an adorable video of herself, North West, 8, and Saint West, 4, jumping into a secluded lagoon. Arranged in a similar style to Tik Tok videos, she captioned the clip “The Blue Lagoon” and set it to the song “Sunset Lover” by French DJ Petit Biscuit. The first to jump in was Kim, who donned a purple bikini and what appeared to be wearing white sneakers.

North quickly followed after her mom, jumping in confidently while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit with a leopard print tie at the waist. She also wore beige shoes, and styled her curly brown locks in two high pigtails! Saint was a little more apprehensive to leap in with his mom. The adorable youngster rocked black short and wore his unkempt curly hair out, as Kim tried to coax him into the water.

The son of Kanye West then jumped in, and Kim looked so proud! Many fans were reminded of an infamous Keeping Up With The Kardashians scene, in which Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean. “hold on to your earringggg,” one fan hilariously commented, while another wrote, “omg don’t lose your earrings!” Others also noticed how adorable her kiddos looked: “the way Saint jumped in … so cute!” one follower commented.

Kim is such a proud mom-of-four! In the Sept. 24 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim took North to Paris for her husband Kanye’s fashion show. At the last minute, Kanye took North backstage and set her up to sing during the show. Kim was super anxious as she watched the performance from the crowd, and she was even brought to tears as she beamed with pride at her little girl.