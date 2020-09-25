Kylie Jenner Calls Out Sister Kim Kardashian After She Posts Throwback Pic of Sisters

Kylie Jenner is very particular how she looks in IG photos. She freaked when sis Kim Kardashian shared a throwback snapshot of her sisters where Ky was a cute but awkward early teen.

Kim Kardashian has always been great about sharing amazing, never before seen throwback photos of her family. She went way back for one that she posted to her Instagram on Sept. 25. In it, Kim had long golden blonde hair, and sisters Kylie Jenner, 23, and Kendall Jenner , 24, were in their early teens. Fans also noticed Khloe Kardashian, 36, looked noticeably different than the way she appears today. While users marveled over the vintage sisterly snapshot, Kylie was not happy that Kim took it out of her photo album and shared it with her 189 million Instagram followers.

Kim noted how young they all were in the picture by writing in the caption, “Babies at Benihana.” The Kar-Jenner sisters — minus Kourtney, 41, — could be seen with their plates in front of them ready to dine. Kylie commented “Delete this immediately,” as she apparently was not happy with her natural, young teenage appearance being brought up. Today she’s such an Instagram glam goddess who carefully curates what photos and videos fans see on her IG.

The cosmetics mogul looked adorable, even if she didn’t think so herself. Ky’s big brown eyes and gorgeous smile were the same as she appears today. But Kylie has always said that she was self-conscious about the size of her lips while growing up. Which is why she begged her mom Kris Jenner, 64, to allow her to get lip fillers when the was 16. Her sister Kendall looked pretty much like a young teenage version of how she appears today. Both ladies grew up before fans’ eyes on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so all anyone has to do is watch earlier seasons of the show to be reminded of how they looked as younger girls.

Some fan accused Kim of selecting a photo where she was the most drop-dead gorgeous person in the picture, at the expense of her siblings. Kim’s hair was much more golden, and with barely hint of makeup she looked absolutely stunning and so naturally beautiful in the photo. No wonder she wanted her fans to see it!

Underneath Kylie’s request for Kim to delete it, her fans helped boost her confidence by telling her how adorable she looked. User @gustavorenault asked “@kyliejenner why? U look so freakin cute,” while @nataliewright888 told her “@kyliejenner you look beautiful.” Nostalgic user @sia_13_rose told the reality star, “@kyliejenner you looked so cute tho. This is how I remember you,” while @its.all.will added, “@kyliejenner embrace yourself! Look at yourself in the past and embrace it!!!”

Some of Kim’s fans thought she really did post the photo because she looked so amazing, while not taking into account how everyone else in the picture was in more awkward stages. User @najablu joked, “u know u wrong for this kimberly,” while @haveubeenmuffd believed “Kim wanted to shine today.” Fan @quitecharming even asked Kim, “Why would you shade them like this hahahahahaa.” User @sixfour_twothirty predicted, “I know that group chat is blowing up right now,” while @tooconspiracy agreed with Kylie’s comment, writing, “that’s too funny I was literally wondering if Kim asked everyone’s permission,” about sharing the throwback photo. Apparently not, if Kylie’s request to delete it is any indication.