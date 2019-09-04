Khloe Kardashian Fans Confused By Her ‘Different’ Face In New Instagram Pics — ‘What Did You Do?’

Khloe Kardashian showed off her fresh blonde dye job on Sept. 4, but most fans could only focus on the ‘KUWTK’ star’s face. While she stunned per usual, some of her followers demanded ‘the old KoKo back.’

Khloe Kardashian’s fans were convinced that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t just change her hair. The Good American co-founder showed off her “fresh hair color” to her 98.1 million Instagram followers on Sept. 4, which was a touch-up of her already platinum locks. Khloe, 35, also posed for a round of selfies while rocking House of CB’s “Frangelica” corset, looking like a bronzed Barbie in each one. You can see the Instagram slideshow here. But many of Khloe’s fans weren’t paying attention to her new ‘do.

“What did you do on your face” one nosy fan asked, while many more assumed that Khloe had work done. “Your [sic] changing your face too much @khloekardashian it’s getting ‘not’ natural,” one such fan commented, and another wrote, “Please stop doing things to your face. Please.” And a fourth fan just wasn’t fond of Khloe’s recent beauty looks, commenting, “‘I want the old KoKo back’ 😩 we miss you sincerely one of your greatest fans!” Many fans seemed to forget that contouring techniques have advanced since KUWTK premiered in 2007, which Khloe demonstrated herself in a makeup tutorial for Vogue in July — Khloe even admitted that she sometimes looks “crazy” from overzealous nose contouring.

Khloe has also admitted that she’d never experiment with facial fillers again! “[Fillers] did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there. I went to have it all dissolved like three times,” Khloe, who was 31 at the time, confessed to Botched plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow on Kocktails With Khloe in 2016. Khloe did fear the fillers didn’t completely dissolve, since she added, “My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”

On the subject of lips, however, HollywoodLife DID consult with two plastic surgery experts who believed that KoKo recently plumped up her pout with filler, based on a series of selfies posted on Aug. 28. Fans were convinced that the mother to True Thompson, 1, also injected her lips — the speculation was so hot, Khloe turned off her comments under that post!