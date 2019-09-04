See Pics
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Fans Confused By Her ‘Different’ Face In New Instagram Pics — ‘What Did You Do?’

Khloe Kardashian
BACKGRID
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - Khloe Kardashian looks fit as she departs the family studio in Calabasas in distressed denim and a pink tank top. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian is spotted leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood along with Kylie Jenner. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455783_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian steps out in a purple Balenciaga duster and sneakers for lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 13 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Evening Writer

Khloe Kardashian showed off her fresh blonde dye job on Sept. 4, but most fans could only focus on the ‘KUWTK’ star’s face. While she stunned per usual, some of her followers demanded ‘the old KoKo back.’

Khloe Kardashian’s fans were convinced that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t just change her hair. The Good American co-founder showed off her “fresh hair color” to her 98.1 million Instagram followers on Sept. 4, which was a touch-up of her already platinum locks. Khloe, 35, also posed for a round of selfies while rocking House of CB’s “Frangelica” corset, looking like a bronzed Barbie in each one. You can see the Instagram slideshow here. But many of Khloe’s fans weren’t paying attention to her new ‘do.

“What did you do on your face” one nosy fan asked, while many more assumed that Khloe had work done. “Your [sic] changing your face too much @khloekardashian it’s getting ‘not’ natural,” one such fan commented, and another wrote, “Please stop doing things to your face. Please.” And a fourth fan just wasn’t fond of Khloe’s recent beauty looks, commenting, “‘I want the old KoKo back’ 😩 we miss you sincerely one of your greatest fans!” Many fans seemed to forget that contouring techniques have advanced since KUWTK premiered in 2007, which Khloe demonstrated herself in a makeup tutorial for Vogue in July — Khloe even admitted that she sometimes looks “crazy” from overzealous nose contouring.

Khloe has also admitted that she’d never experiment with facial fillers again! “[Fillers] did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there. I went to have it all dissolved like three times,” Khloe, who was 31 at the time, confessed to Botched plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow on Kocktails With Khloe in 2016. Khloe did fear the fillers didn’t completely dissolve, since she added, “My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”

Courtesy of Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Courtesy of Instagram

On the subject of lips, however, HollywoodLife DID consult with two plastic surgery experts who believed that KoKo recently plumped up her pout with filler, based on a series of selfies posted on Aug. 28. Fans were convinced that the mother to True Thompson, 1, also injected her lips — the speculation was so hot, Khloe turned off her comments under that post!