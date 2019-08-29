Khloe Kardashian Appears To Have ‘A Lot Of Filler’ In New Plumped Lips Pics – Doctors Explain

Two experts told HL EXCLUSIVELY what procedures Khloe Kardashian might have done after she showed off considerably larger lips on Aug. 28!

Khloe Kardashian, 35, was nearly unrecognizable after she posted a series of photos with a plumped up pout to her Instagram account on Aug. 28 which sent fans into an uproar. And although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since turned the comments off on her widely commented post, the images certainly had people talking about her noticeably bigger set of lips. After fans flooded her social media, two experts weighed in about the reality star’s strikingly different appearance. Dr. Bruce E. Katz, Director of the JUVA Skin & Laser Center in New York City, and Dr. Daniel Barrett, board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what they thought about Khloe’s fuller look.

HL: Does it appear Khloe has had anything done to her lips?

Dr. Katz: “No question about it, she’s had a lot of filler injected.”

Dr. Barrett: “It does appear Khloe has augmented her lips with a filler!”

HL: If so, what may she have had done?

Dr. Katz: “She might have had something injected called Juvederm Volbella or Restylane Silk which is the other lip filler that is quite often used.”

Dr. Barrett: “The most common injection for the lips is hyaluronic acid filler. Brand names include Juvederm and Restylane.”

HL: What is the difference between the two? Why would a patient choose one over the other?

Dr. Katz: “They’re both very similar, they’re both hyaluronic acid and they’re both really designed for the lips. They’re just made by two different companies but essentially identical in terms of composition, longevity of effect, the actual aesthetic benefit, etc.”

HL: Does this appear to be the final result? or perhaps just swollen and will settle in more after a bit?

Dr. Katz: “I would hope that this is swollen because it looks like it’s quite overdone. If you look at her cupid’s bow, it’s more pronounced now than in the before photo. And that’s not a bad effect because as people age the cupid’s bow flattens so we like to give it a little more volume and accentuate it a bit. If her lips just have temporary swelling then it will go down, but if we see her again in a month or two and it looks the same then she’s had it done to look like that.”

Dr. Barrett: “These do appear either overfilled or swollen.”

HL: How long may it take until the final result?

Dr. Katz: “Swelling usually goes down in a couple of days.”

Dr. Barrett: “Swelling can last up to two weeks post-injection.”

HL: How long until somebody needs to have them done again?

Dr. Katz: “These fillers usually last nine months to a year.”

HL: If someone wants to do something similar, is it possible to do a noninvasive treatment to achieve the same look?

Dr. Barrett: “Absolutely! Hyaluronic acid filler can be done in 30 minutes with a tiny needle. We perform hundreds of these procedures. Results can last one year and there is no real downtime aside from swelling and a chance of bruising.”